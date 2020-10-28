PK commit Andres Borregales getting tips from Jose, plans to graduate early
Hialeah (FL) Champagnat High School PK and Miami Hurricanes commitment Andres Borregales was on hand for UM’s win over Virginia this past Saturday with his family.Older brother Jose, the Canes’ kic...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news