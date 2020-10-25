Player and Manny Diaz reaction post-Virginia
MANNY DIAZOpening statement: Miami-Virginia. How many years in a row? I guess three years in a row it’s seemed like it’s really, really hard to score 20 points in this game. I was proud of the way ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news