Guard Isaiah Wong talks about receiving the ACC player of the year award and deciding to come back to Miami for another year. He also talks about how they celebrated after the announcement and the reaction from his mother. Wong talks of the improvement of his game this season and the difference between the 2022 team compared to the 2023 team. He talks about the balance of the team and how the experience of winning road games in the ACC will help the team in the tournament.

Guard Nijel Pack said the Hurricanes are "not done" when it comes to his mentality going into the ACC tournament. Pack talks about Wong winning the ACC Player of the Year and how deserving he is of the award. He also talks about the national perception of the program and how the previous road wins have prepared the Hurricanes for the tournament in Greensboro, NC.