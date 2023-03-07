Players Beverly, Pack and Wong talk to media ahead of ACC tournament
Guard Isaiah Wong talks about receiving the ACC player of the year award and deciding to come back to Miami for another year. He also talks about how they celebrated after the announcement and the reaction from his mother.
Wong talks of the improvement of his game this season and the difference between the 2022 team compared to the 2023 team.
He talks about the balance of the team and how the experience of winning road games in the ACC will help the team in the tournament.
Guard Nijel Pack said the Hurricanes are "not done" when it comes to his mentality going into the ACC tournament.
Pack talks about Wong winning the ACC Player of the Year and how deserving he is of the award.
He also talks about the national perception of the program and how the previous road wins have prepared the Hurricanes for the tournament in Greensboro, NC.
Guard Harlond Beverly talks about how Coach Jim Larranaga relates to the players and going into the ACC tournament as the number one seed.
Beverly talks of how the team's need to re-focus for the tournament after winning the ACC regular season championship and how the road wins will help them in preparation to play away from home.
The four-year junior talks about the return of Wong to the team this season, and the national perception of the program.
He also comments on whether not Miami is looked upon as a 'basketball school' or not.
