Players comment after win over Miami of Ohio, Van Dyke talks injury
Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke took the podium after a 38-3 win over Miami (OH). He mentioned that some mistakes must be cleaned up next week against Texas A&M. Miami snapped a five-game losing streak at home with the win.
He commented on Kicker Andy Borregales, who was perfect on field goals on the night:
"He's a clutch kicker. Makes big-time kicks. Everybody on this team trusts him. Glade, he's on our team. The goal at the end of the day is to score touchdowns, but if the defense is doing a good job stopping us and we're stopping ourselves, glad he's on our team to make some kicks."
He was asked about how much his bandaged index finger affected him during the game:
"Not much. I hurt it about a week and a half ago Tuesday. I feel good, though. Just a little bruise. But yeah, feel 100 percent ripping the football."
He commented on the one interception that he threw in the game:
"Made one mistake. Obviously, the interception. The guy made a good play. He came back there, that flat defender. Give credit to him, but overall, felt pretty accurate. The line did a great job of protecting for me. Only took one hit, so, happy with the performance, happy we got the win. Definitely need to clean the interception up a little bit, but got to move on and prepare for the next one."
Sophomore Wesley Bissainthe got his first sack of his career Friday night. He talked about how this team feels different this year:
"I can feel the shift. Just with everything. Just the energy. Just the mindset. Going into the game I can feel the shift. These guys are hungry and we need to get a win."
Linebacker Francisco Mauigoa said that he's watching his brother Francis Mauigoa play on offense every time he's on the sideline:
"Every time I come on the bench, I look up at the screen, I look at my brother and how he's doing. I think he did good today."
Safety Kamren Kinchens talks about where there seems to be an energy shift:
"Us just being competitive. Making sure we all fall, we've been going after each other. Always got to make the practice harder than the game. That's what we've been doing."
He was asked how quickly will he start to think about Texas A&M:
(Snaps fingers) "They're a really good team. We're going to take in this win and enjoy it, but we know who we got next and what our mental state got to be."
Running Backs Henry Parrish and Mark Fletcher talked about the competition in the running back room.
"Most definitely," Fletcher said. "We hear that every day in practice. We compete with each other every single day. One thing we always do is stay together. Henry makes me better. Same thing with Ajay [Allen] and Don [Chaney]; we just compete every day, and here are the results."
