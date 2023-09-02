Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke took the podium after a 38-3 win over Miami (OH). He mentioned that some mistakes must be cleaned up next week against Texas A&M. Miami snapped a five-game losing streak at home with the win.

He commented on Kicker Andy Borregales, who was perfect on field goals on the night:

"He's a clutch kicker. Makes big-time kicks. Everybody on this team trusts him. Glade, he's on our team. The goal at the end of the day is to score touchdowns, but if the defense is doing a good job stopping us and we're stopping ourselves, glad he's on our team to make some kicks."

He was asked about how much his bandaged index finger affected him during the game:

"Not much. I hurt it about a week and a half ago Tuesday. I feel good, though. Just a little bruise. But yeah, feel 100 percent ripping the football."

He commented on the one interception that he threw in the game:

"Made one mistake. Obviously, the interception. The guy made a good play. He came back there, that flat defender. Give credit to him, but overall, felt pretty accurate. The line did a great job of protecting for me. Only took one hit, so, happy with the performance, happy we got the win. Definitely need to clean the interception up a little bit, but got to move on and prepare for the next one."