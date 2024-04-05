Players Jo Jo Trader, Ray Ray Joseph, Damari Brown, and Robert Stafford were available for media after spring practice No. 11. Sophomore receiver Joseph talked of the extra work he puts in after practice (0:08). He discussed the process of gaining over 15 pounds of muscle (0:44). He shared his thoughts on the standout defensive backs (1:13), the quarterback room (1:44), and freshmen receivers Trader and Ny Carr (2:11). Joseph also explains what he's learned from veteran wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (3:09) and wide receivers coach Kevin Beard (3:40). Lastly, he shares how involved he will be in special teams (4:17) and explains how much work he's done to improve his game outside of practice (4:41).

Advertisement

Freshman receiver Trader starts by talking about the adjustment from high school to college (0:05) and why he chose to stay home to Miami (0:20). Trader also shares that he's learned much from the veteran receivers on the team (0:35), fellow freshman wideout Carr (0:52), and quarterback Cam Ward (1:27). Trader says he models his game from Odell Beckham Jr. (1:48). He also mentioned that time management is the biggest adjustment for him transitioning to college. Lastly, he was asked about making one-handed catches (3:34) and mentioned that he is still in contact with his former Chaminade-Madonna teammates Jeremiah Smith and Cedrick Bailey (4:04).

Sophomore cornerback Brown first discusses the wide receivers (0:06), particularly Trader (0:21), who he calls a 'smooth-route runner.' He mentioned that he is recovering from a groin injury and is day-to-day. He shares what he's learned progressing to year two (1:10). Brown also discusses his brother Davonte Brown, who transferred from Miami to Florida State this offseason (1:50), and new defensive backs coach Chevis Jackson (2:07), calling him 'very relatable' and 'a good teacher.' He was asked about Ward (2:30) and believes he's an 'overall game-changer.'