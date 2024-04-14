Players Marquise Lightfoot and Isaiah Horton talk post spring game
True freshman defensive end Marquise Lightfoot and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Horton were available post-spring game on Saturday.
Lightfoot talked about gaining 17 pounds with the strength program (0:11) and now weighs 225 pounds.
He also shares thoughts on his defensive line coach, Jason Taylor (1:15), and the offensive line's play (1:47), where he says there is "a lot of holding."
Lightfoot, who is roommates with Zaquan Patterson, talks of how enrolling early has helped his development (2:16).
Lightfoot had a sack and a fumble recovery in the spring game and will return to Chicago for his senior prom and graduation.
Horton scored two touchdowns and shared thoughts on the spring game. He talks of the chemistry he's developed with quarterback Cam Ward (0:40) and what stands out about him (0:55).
Horton also discusses the wide receiver group as a whole (1:13), stating that 'this is going to be the year.' He also shares what his impact should be for the team (1:45), tells how much he and Ward work outside of practice (2:09), and provides his take on the quarterback room (3:02).
Video Courtesy of Casz Clayton of New Era Prep
