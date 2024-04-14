True freshman defensive end Marquise Lightfoot and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Horton were available post-spring game on Saturday.

Lightfoot talked about gaining 17 pounds with the strength program (0:11) and now weighs 225 pounds.

He also shares thoughts on his defensive line coach, Jason Taylor (1:15), and the offensive line's play (1:47), where he says there is "a lot of holding."

Lightfoot, who is roommates with Zaquan Patterson, talks of how enrolling early has helped his development (2:16).

Lightfoot had a sack and a fumble recovery in the spring game and will return to Chicago for his senior prom and graduation.