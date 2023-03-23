Fourth-year junior running back Henry Parrish talks of the energy level of the team on the first day in full pads. He shares his impression of new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and his familiarity with new running backs coach Tim Harris Jr. He also shares the reasons why he is stepping up as a leader and other areas he is looking to improve upon. Parrish talks of the athleticism of the offensive line, and the rehab of Tre'Vonte Citizen.

Junior linebacker Francisco Mauigoa talks of his family attending today's practice and the reasons why he chose Miami. Mauigoa shares his thoughts about the opportunity to play with his younger brother Francis Mauigoa and his thought process to eventually commit and sign with Miami. He talks about his connection with Joe Salave'a and how it helped with his recruitment. Mauigoa also shares his thoughts on Lance Guidry's defense said he will play the "Mike" linebacker spot.

Sophomore tight end Jaleel Skinner talks about blocking at a higher level and the weight gained since arriving at the University of Miami. Skinner feels like the tight end group is the most versatile in the nation and talks of the competition among the group.