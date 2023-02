Jordan Miller said that Florida State wanted it more than Miami in the 85-84 loss Saturday. He explains that the Hurricanes made mistakes that they do not usually make and they 'relaxed' in the second half.

Miller also shares his thoughts on playing without Nijel Pack and what the team can take from the experience going into the next game and the ACC tournament.

Norchad Omier talks of playing in the rivalry for the first time at home and if fatigue played a factor.

Miami will play Pitt in its season finale Saturday. The tip is set for 6:00 PM and will be televised on ACC Network.