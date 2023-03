Miami basketball players (from left to right) Jordan Miller, Wooga Poplar, and Norchad Omier talk with the media after the 78-76 win over Pitt.

All three players talked about their experience of winning the regular-season ACC championship and cutting down the nets.

Poplar thought Pitt's final shot attempt to win was going into the basket and describes what it was like to hit a career-high six three-pointers.

Miller talks about resetting their mindset going into the ACC tournament and his college basketball career coming to an end.

The Hurricanes will play the winner of Syracuse and Wake Forest at noon Thursday in its first game in the conference tournament.