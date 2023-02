Norchad Omier and Jordan Miller start the post-game press conference with a laugh about Head Coach Jim Larranaga having a 40-inch vertical.

Omier talks about taking three-pointers as he hit two in the win over Duke, being able to defend taller players, and staying out of foul trouble.

Miller talks of how they were able to maintain a big lead, the progression of Wooga Poplar, and the feeling of beating Duke by 22 points and feels the team is on pace to play their best basketball.

Miami (19-5) will host Louisville (3-20) Saturday, February 11th at 7:00 PM. The game will be televised on ACC Network.