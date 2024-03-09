Washington transfer Mishael Powell talked post-game and mentioned that Cam Ward is 'the best quarterback in the country,' and Xavier Restrepo is the best slot receiver in the country.' Powell, a former Washington walk-on, says that defensive coordinator Lance Guidry is very detail-oriented and that Miami is an 'elite' program.

Jadais Richard talks about using gloves during coverage and gaining lean muscle since joining the program. He talks about how involved he was with the recruitment of Vanderbilt safety Savion Riley and comments on Zaquan Patterson.