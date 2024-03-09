Players Powell, Richard and Borregales talk after practice No. 3
Washington transfer Mishael Powell talked post-game and mentioned that Cam Ward is 'the best quarterback in the country,' and Xavier Restrepo is the best slot receiver in the country.'
Powell, a former Washington walk-on, says that defensive coordinator Lance Guidry is very detail-oriented and that Miami is an 'elite' program.
Jadais Richard talks about using gloves during coverage and gaining lean muscle since joining the program.
He talks about how involved he was with the recruitment of Vanderbilt safety Savion Riley and comments on Zaquan Patterson.
Kicker Andy Borregales talks about how this is his last spring practice, mentoring new kicker Abram Murray, and what he's learned from his brother Jose.
Being consistent on kickoffs, converting on 90 percent or above on field goal percentage, and winning the Lou Groza Award are his goals this season.
