The Miami Hurricanes will face its first-ranked team of the season against No. 4 Florida. Game two starting pitcher Rafe Schlesinger talked about the team's mindset going into the series. "I think it's a big opportunity for us. Highly ranked team and stuff. Obviously, they're a great team, but so are we. I think we look at it as a challenge and opportunity to king of prove that, I know we don't have the clout ranking that they have but we're a team that's up there, like I said it's a big opportunity for us this week."

Infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. commented on what he expects to see from the Florida Gators: "The Gators, they've been talented in the past; they tend to have a pretty good pitching staff, and props to them, but we are going to stick to our game plan. We put an approach in place and a mindset in place that will put us in a good spot against their pitching staff."