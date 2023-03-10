Wide receiver Colbie Young talks about changes to his body since arriving at the University of Miami and shares his thoughts on new wide receivers coach Kevin Beard.

The JUCO receiver talks about what he learned since landing in Coral Gables, shares his thoughts on the new offense, and his chemistry with Tyler Van Dyke.

He described Isaiah Horton as one of the best receivers on the team and shared his thoughts on Frank Ladson, Emory Williams, and Nathaniel Joseph as well.

He said the offensive line "moves different" compared to last year.

Young explains why he changed his number to #4 because of a friend who passed.

