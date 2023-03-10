Players talk to media after day three of spring practice
Wide receiver Colbie Young talks about changes to his body since arriving at the University of Miami and shares his thoughts on new wide receivers coach Kevin Beard.
The JUCO receiver talks about what he learned since landing in Coral Gables, shares his thoughts on the new offense, and his chemistry with Tyler Van Dyke.
He described Isaiah Horton as one of the best receivers on the team and shared his thoughts on Frank Ladson, Emory Williams, and Nathaniel Joseph as well.
He said the offensive line "moves different" compared to last year.
Young explains why he changed his number to #4 because of a friend who passed.
UCF transfer Matt Lee talks of his transition to Miami and the reason why he decided to come to land in Coral Gables.
He talks of the dynamic to have former offensive lineman Mario Cristobal as one of his coaches to help develop him.
Lee also talks about what he's learned so far as a college athlete and how Tyler Van Dyke sealed the deal for him to come to Miami.
He shares his thoughts on the offensive line talent as a whole and talks about being a leader for the O-Line.
Fifth-year defensive back Te'Cory Couch talks about the new defense under Lance Guidry and how he will be in more of a leadership role.
He talks of the difference between last year and the competition in the DB room. He described Kaleb Spencer as a "ball hawk," and provides his early take on transfers Davonte Brown and Terry Roberts.
Couch also talks about how the strengths of the defensive back room and the changes to his body.
Sophomore offensive lineman Anez Cooper asks about what he's learned from year one and the transition to year two.
He shares his thought on offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, center Lee, and the overall offensive line. He shares his thoughts on the freshman offensive linemen and the impact they can make this season.
Cooper said he's played guard and tackle thus far.
