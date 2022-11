Senior Cornerback DJ Ivey and Sophomore Wide Receiver Xavier Restrepo talk to the media after the loss to Pitt. Ivey talks of his belief in the program for the future. Restrepo talks of how injuries really hindered the progress of the football team.

Sophomore Safety Kamren Kinchens and Senior Will Mallory talk to the media after the loss to Pitt. Kinchens spoke to the team in the locker room and shared what he said with the team. Mallory reflects on his career at Miami.