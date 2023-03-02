In response to the loss to FAU, closing pitcher Andrew Walters said Miami needed to be tested with better competition. Walters is a self-proclaimed "Gator Hater" because has always been a Miami fan growing up. He recalls his performance from last season when he closed out one of the games against Florida.

Junior Yohandy Morales talks of the rivalry with Florida and the memories of last year's series. He talks of the disappointment of the loss to FAU and how the team is looking to bounce back this weekend against the Gators. He also shares his thoughts on freshman Blake Cyr.

Infielder Dominic Pitelli talks of playing in the rivalry against Florida. He also confirmed that he is a "Gator Hater" as well. The junior also talked about last year's 2-1 series loss to the Gators and what that did for the team. He feels CJ Kayfus is one of the best hitters in college baseball and shares his thoughts on the loss to FAU and fellow infielder Blake Cyr.