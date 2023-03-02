Players talk to media ahead of series with UF:"I've grown up a Gator hater"
In response to the loss to FAU, closing pitcher Andrew Walters said Miami needed to be tested with better competition.
Walters is a self-proclaimed "Gator Hater" because has always been a Miami fan growing up. He recalls his performance from last season when he closed out one of the games against Florida.
Junior Yohandy Morales talks of the rivalry with Florida and the memories of last year's series. He talks of the disappointment of the loss to FAU and how the team is looking to bounce back this weekend against the Gators.
He also shares his thoughts on freshman Blake Cyr.
Infielder Dominic Pitelli talks of playing in the rivalry against Florida. He also confirmed that he is a "Gator Hater" as well.
The junior also talked about last year's 2-1 series loss to the Gators and what that did for the team. He feels CJ Kayfus is one of the best hitters in college baseball and shares his thoughts on the loss to FAU and fellow infielder Blake Cyr.
Karson Ligon, Miami's starting pitcher for game two of the upcoming series with Florida, talks about what has been working for him this season. He says that he has worked hard to develop his mental state with Dr. Eric Goldstein.
He talks of the team's mindset and going into Gainesville and the keys to a victory.
Ligon has the lowest ERA of the starting pitchers this season (0.66).
Miami starts a three-game series with Florida this weekend.
The first game is set for Friday at 6:30 and will be televised on SEC Network Plus.
