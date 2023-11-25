Players Van Dyke, Fletcher, Mauigoa and Cooper talk post game after BC win
Tyler Van Dyke on the offense:
"It felt really good. I wish we made this happen earlier in the year cause we're clicking on all cylinders right now. Which kind of sucks at the end of regular season but, you know, it's a good way to finish. On offense, we finished the last two games really well. Proud of the guys out there. Offensive line did a heck of job, receivers got open, and running backs ran really well."
On getting a win before bowl season:
"It feels really good. It feels really good to win. We battled some hard games coming up close and we're just happy we put it all together today."
On winning the final regular season game:
"Man, I'm proud of those guys, man. We worked too hard, and us coming out with a dub is an amazing feeling. Everybody got to enjoy this win, get back, and focus on the bowl game."
On Tyler Van Dyke:
"I always believed in Tyler, even though he's had some tough games. I don't ever...we don't ever disbelieve in him because he had some bad games. We all knew he had it. We just comforted him, made him open up more. Just get back to what he used to be."
