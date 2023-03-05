Players Van Dyke, Kinchens, Bissainthe and Rivers talk post practice
After day one of spring practice players were made available to media.
Starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke talked of his health coming off of an apparent shoulder injury last season and described his frustration with 2022's results and how the team will use last year's failures as motivation.
He shared his excitement and thoughts about the new offense under new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and his impressions of new center Matt Lee.
He explained why he chose to come back to Miami and described the atmosphere of the first day of spring. Van Dyke provides his assessment of the quarterback room and new freshman receivers Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington and second-year receiver Colbie Young.
Safety Kamren Kinchens talks about working with the safeties including freshman Kaleb Spencer. He also explains why he changed to the no. 5 jersey, being a leader going into the season, and describes the personality of new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry.
Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe talks of the difference between Guidry's defense and last year's defense. He also describes the personality of new linebackers coach Derek Nicholson.
He talks of the focus of the team for 2023, playing with former high school teammate Rueben Bain and playing with freshmen linebackers Bobby Washington and Malik Bryant.
He talks about learning both linebacking positions and says the linebackers are learning more about coverage compared to last year. Bissainthe mentioned that Corey Flagg has a foot injury but is still helping him to develop into a better player.
Guard Jalen Rivers talks of the new energy that the new OC brings to the offense. He shares his thoughts on the newcomers to the O-Line and the overall changes to the position group.
Rivers talks of the progression of Anez Cooper, Samson Okunlola, and Francis Mauigoa.
He also shares that he's lost 5 percent body fat and intends to get stronger.
