After day one of spring practice players were made available to media.

Starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke talked of his health coming off of an apparent shoulder injury last season and described his frustration with 2022's results and how the team will use last year's failures as motivation.

He shared his excitement and thoughts about the new offense under new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and his impressions of new center Matt Lee.

He explained why he chose to come back to Miami and described the atmosphere of the first day of spring. Van Dyke provides his assessment of the quarterback room and new freshman receivers Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington and second-year receiver Colbie Young.