Players Walker and Joseph talk with media ahead of NCAA tournament
Senior forward Anthony Walker talks about how the team will have a chip on its shoulder to prove to the nation that they are among the nation's elite.
Walker shares his feelings about entering the game after Norchad Omier's injury in the ACC tournament semifinal against Duke and mentioned that Omier's healing process is going by fast and that it is encouraging to see his teammate with them during practice.
He talks of the development of freshman AJ Casey and Omier's mental state since the injury. Walker also shares the progression of the team since his arrival including the development of Isaiah Wong.
Walker maintains communication with former Miami Hurricanes Kam McGusty and Charlie Moore. He talks of the experience gained from last season and provides advice to the younger players experiencing March Madness for the first time.
Walker (6'9") was also asked about his matchup with Drake forward 6'10" Darnell Brodie.
Sophomore guard Bensley Joseph talks of how the experience from last season will help the team going into this year's tournament.
Joseph talks about how Omier's mental state has been since the injury and how the team will need to 'gang rebound' in order to pull out victories in the tournament.
The second-year guard said the team's mentality remains the same going into the tournament and also shares his thoughts on Drake guard Roman Penn.
Joseph explains how the team is going into this tournament more confident compared to last year's run.
Miami will face Drake in round one of the NCAA tournament Friday at 7:25 PM. The game will be televised on TBS from Albany, NY.
