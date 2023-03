Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong shares what was said in the locker room ahead of his trip to the Final Four. He talks of the fan support, he surrealness of making it this far in the tournament, and playing in a football stadium.

Wong talks of the value of Norchad Omier and the fact the Hurricanes have several scorers that can score 20 points in a game.

He also talks of how his five-point performance in the NCAA tournament opener against Drake has helped to motivate him for the rest of the March.