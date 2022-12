Senior Forward Jordan Miller and Junior Guard Isaiah Wong answer questions from the media after a 68-61 win over Rutgers.

Wong, from Piscataway, NJ, talks of how much it meant for him to beat the school from his hometown. Miller talked about what adjustments were made to drive Miami for the win and the mindset of the team going forward.

Miami goes into ACC play on the road at Louisville this Sunday at 1 PM. The game will be televised on ACC Network.