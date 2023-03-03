He talks of how he's gained the trust of head coach Jim Larranaga in late-game situations and explains why he chose unguardable as one of the words displayed on his clothing line, the Isaiah Wong Collection .

Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong talks about team chemistry and the ability of many players on the team having the ability to score double digits in any given game.

He continues to talk about the challenges that Pitt presents, including senior guard Nelly Cummings . Wong also talks about what went wrong in the loss to Florida State and defending Pitt in transition.

Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller talks about the emotions of playing his last regular season game with a chance to win a regular-season conference title.

Miller also talks of what he learned from the close loss to Florida State and how the experience could help the Hurricanes on Saturday.

He talks of the growth of the program from when he arrived to where it is now and how the team compares to last year's elite eight squad and what it's been like to be a leader for the basketball program.

Miller also talks of what stood out to him in the first matchup against Pitt, and why the Panthers are tough to defend including senior guard Jamarius Burton.

Miami hosts Pitt at the Watsco Center with the tip set for 6:00 PM. The game will be televised on ACC Network.

