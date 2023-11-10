Juniors Bensley Joseph and Wooga Poplar spoke post-game after the 88-72 win over UCF.

Joseph scored 15 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Meanwhile, Poplar topped his career high in points in back-to-back weeks, scoring 23 and adding four rebounds.

Bensley Joseph on his effort defensively:

"Just locked in on the defensive end. That's one of my biggest strengths so I just wanted to use it out there. Credit to UCF, it was a good team, but I felt like we scouted them really well, and we kind of knew what they were going to do on the offensive end. My teammates, credit to them too helping me on the defensive side. I couldn't do it alone without them. Just proud to get this win."