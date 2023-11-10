Players Wooga Poplar and Bensley Joseph talk post game after win over UCF
Juniors Bensley Joseph and Wooga Poplar spoke post-game after the 88-72 win over UCF.
Joseph scored 15 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Meanwhile, Poplar topped his career high in points in back-to-back weeks, scoring 23 and adding four rebounds.
Bensley Joseph on his effort defensively:
"Just locked in on the defensive end. That's one of my biggest strengths so I just wanted to use it out there. Credit to UCF, it was a good team, but I felt like we scouted them really well, and we kind of knew what they were going to do on the offensive end. My teammates, credit to them too helping me on the defensive side. I couldn't do it alone without them. Just proud to get this win."
Wooga Poplar on finishing the game after UCF made a run late:
"I would say was poise down the stretch. That's something our coach always tell us. BC Shout out to BC (Bill Courtney). He always just tells just poise down the stretch. It was no pressure. We knew that was a game a of runs, so we just had to [stay] posied down the stretch."
Miami will be looking to go 3-0 on Monday as the Hurricanes host FIU at Watsco Center. Tip is set for 7:00 PM.
