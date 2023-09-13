Miami has produced some of the best defensive ends in its storied history. We took a poll in our premium message board Canes Talk, to determine who fans think is the best defensive end in the program's history.

T-3. Olivier Vernon

During Olivier Vernon's career, he totaled 81 tackles, including 20.5 for loss and nine sacks.

T-3. Greg Rousseau

Gregory Rousseau had a breakout season in his first year as a starter, seeing action in all 13 games and making seven starts. He was selected to the All-ACC First Team and named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, becoming only the second Hurricane to earn the honor and the first since 2008. He was named to the All-America Second Team by the Football Writers Association of America and selected Freshman All-America by several outlets. Rousseau led ACC in sacks (15.5) and tackles for loss (19.5), ranking second and ninth in FBS. His sack total tied for the second-highest single-season mark in program history.

T-3. Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell played in all 25 games in his last two seasons, registering 13 starts. Has career totals - 119 tackles (68 solo), 26 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 25 QB pressures, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 12 pass breakups. His 10.5 sacks in 2006 were tied for the ninth-highest single-season total in school history and also had a streak of seven straight games with at least one sack, which was the second-longest streak in school history. All-ACC defensive end as a sophomore in 2006

T-3. Jerome McDougle

Jerome McDougle racked up 14 quarterback sacks over his career as a Miami Hurricane and was a two-time First Team All-BIG EAST selection and a finalist for the 2002 Ted Hendricks Defensive End Award. As a senior, he ranked seventh on the team with 55 tackles (31 solos) entering the Fiesta Bowl and was second on the team with 16 tackles for losses totalling 62 yards and seven sacks his 26 quarterback hurries also were second on the team. As a junior, the JUCO transferred from Hinds (Miss.) Junior College registered 48 quarterback hurries and seven quarterback sacks, made 15 tackles for losses, 59 tackles (30 unassisted), and forced three fumbles…also intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown.

2. Danny Stubbs

Danny Stubbs was a consensus All-American defensive end in his senior year in 1987, helping the Canes win their second national championship. He was one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy and one of 12 for the Lombardi Trophy. Stubbs is the sack leader for both a single season (17 in 1986) and a career (39.5); he also had 25 tackles for loss and 267 total tackles and holds the school record for his position with 139 assists.

1. Ted Hendricks

