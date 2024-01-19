HONOLULU – After a full week of work, the Polynesian Bowl has finally arrived, and Friday evening the two teams will get their opportunity to square off at Kunuiakea Stadium. The rosters have continued to expand with delays causing some players to push their arrivals until later in the week, but both rosters are stacked with talent on each side of the ball. Rivals has been in attendance for each practice throughout the week, and there have been plenty of storylines to follow. There will be plenty to see come 4 p.m. HST as Team Makai and Team Mauka take the field.

Advertisement

Receivers have dominated the week

Mike Matthews

*****

Defensive linemen get their chance for contact

Justin Scott

To preserve the health of the players, some of whom are already enrolled in college and are beginning offseason workouts, there was not much contact allowed during the four practices this week. The teams only put on shoulder pads one day this week, and it was clear that some of the defensive players were ready to begin having a bit more physicality added on the field. Up front, the two highest-rated defensive tackles — Oklahoma signee David Stone and Miami signee Justin Scott — will take the field Friday. Stone has had an impressive showing this week for Team Makai and has played both on the interior and as an edge rusher at times. Scott has been disruptive along the line of scrimmage batting down passes and creating problems for the Team Mauka offensive line. Tennessee signee Jordan Ross, Michigan signee Deyvid Palepale and Miami-bound edge rusher Booker Pickett are some of the other defensive linemen to watch Friday. Each has had bright moments throughout the week.

*****

Tennessee will be in the spotlight

Bennett Warren

Josh Heupel and his staff will certainly have an eye on NFL Network during Friday’s game as the Vols have five players participating in the game. In addition to Ross and Matthews, quarterback Jake Merklinger, offensive lineman Bennett Warren and linebacker Edwin Spillman are all in Honolulu for the event. Spillman and Ross will get an opportunity to work together on the same defense Friday while Warren has had his opportunity to block for Merklinger throughout the week. Matthews is the lone Tennessee signee not playing for Team Mauka, but that means the Vols are guaranteed to come out a winner in Hawaii. All five players have certainly stood out at their positions but Matthews has been the most impressive with his play at the receiver position. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TENNESSEE FANS AT VOLREPORT.COM

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXZlLXN0YXIgVGVubmVzc2VlIFdSIHNpZ25lZSBNaWtlIE1hdHRo ZXdzIHNob3dpbmcgb2ZmIGhpcyB2ZXJ0aWNhbCBvbiB0aGlzIGNhdGNoIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9va1dpaUdkNFBJIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vb2tXaWlHZDRQSTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXR0IE1vcmVubyAoQE1h dHRSTW9yZW5vKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hdHRS TW9yZW5vL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQ4MDg0OTMyMTY4MzY0MzMzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMTgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Under-the-radar players to watch

While there are plenty of big names on each of the two teams at the Polynesian Bowl, the beauty of the event is it gives some recruits an opportunity to be in the spotlight who might not otherwise have that chance. There are a number of players from the Hawaiian islands participating this week as well as prospects a little lower in the Rivals rankings who have been able to test themselves against some of their counterparts in the Rivals250. Among the players who have made their presence felt this week include Washington State-bound cornerback Kayo Patu, BYU receiver signee Tei Nacua, UNLV linebacker signee Charles Correa, Michigan State edge rusher signee Kekai Burnett and Arizona defensive back signee Rahshawn Clark.

*****

Brandon Baker leads a talented group of offensive linemen

Donovan Harbour