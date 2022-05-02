Coach's take: QB Emory Williams catches Ponce's eye, sets UM visit
Milton (Fla.) High School QB Emory Williams picked up his third Power 5 offer this past week after Miami Hurricanes coach Frank Ponce came to the high school and watched him at practice.The prior t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news