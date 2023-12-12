The transfer portal is firing on all cylinders and visits are ramping up as players are looking for new homes. Here’s the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney on what he’s hearing.

After rushing for 738 yards and six touchdowns on 123 carries this past season at North Texas, Adaway is in the portal and he was at South Carolina over the weekend. The rumor is that Adaway wants to play for the Gamecocks and that it could end up happening that the former UNT running back could head to the SEC.



*****

The former Oregon defensive back has a handful of programs involved now in his recruitment but no visits are set in stone just yet. Georgia Tech, Boston College, UCLA, Hawaii and UConn have been the programs most involved with Addison and now scheduling visits has become the priority.

*****

After starring at San Jose State - with impressive Pro Football Focus numbers - Carmona is seeing some significant attention in the transfer portal with Arkansas, Kentucky, Auburn, UCLA and Arizona State all involved. The Bruins could be the one to watch but many more could be getting involved here.

*****

With one year of eligibility remaining, the former Kentucky tight end has a good list of programs to consider but Louisville could be the one to watch. The former Louisville (Ky.) Male standout visited with the Cardinals last Thursday with no other officials planned yet. Western Kentucky, Texas, Pitt, Marshall and Florida have also reached out.



*****

Penn State is the team to watch for Greene as the Nittany Lions were high on his list coming out of high school, he’s already visited Happy Valley and that program needs help at receiver which could come from the portal. But Virginia has done an “excellent job” with Greene over the last many days and then Wisconsin should be watched along with Florida since both have coaching connections from when he was recruited to the Tar Heels.

*****

No official offers have come for the four-star defensive back coming out of Arizona State but a lot of programs are showing significant interest. That list includes Penn State, Colorado, West Virginia, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Michigan so far.



*****

Matthews had a promising freshman season at Utah but the former four-star receiver decided to enter the transfer and Arizona is the team to watch right now. He was in Tucson over the weekend and this one might move fast although Kansas State is another team to watch because the Wildcats have been reaching out.



*****

Miami, Georgia, Florida State and LSU are the four programs that have caught McLeod’s attention so far after the defensive lineman jumped in the portal out of South Carolina. The former four-star was in Athens over the weekend so that’s definitely something to watch but other visits are being considered, too.

*****

After an early visit to SMU, the former Duke standout defensive lineman was at Missouri over the weekend and that trip drew rave reviews. Peebles apparently “loved it” in Columbia as he loved the campus and the staff and he’s seen as an instant-impact guy for the Tigers. Virginia Tech, Penn State and Louisville are all in the mix, too.



*****

Reimer is getting significant interest since entering the portal and his visit schedule could be key to deciphering his next destination. Reimer has Iowa State, Texas Tech, Purdue, Cal and Boise State as the schools most involved. He was at Boise in recent days and plans to be in Lubbock and Ames before any decisions.

*****

Miami, Boston College, Cincinnati and Kansas State are the four programs showing the most interest in the former Vanderbilt defensive back but one program should be particularly watched this week. Riley has a visit planned with the Hurricanes and it’s the only one so far.

*****

North Carolina has to be considered a front-runner for the North Texas offensive line transfer as Sampson absolutely loved his visit to Chapel Hill in recent days. From coach Mack Brown to position coach Randy Clements, to how the program has a family-oriented feel, it all stood out to Sampson and played a huge role. Others are involved but it wouldn’t be a shock to see him with the Tar Heels.

*****

In 10 games this past season at Vanderbilt, Seals threw for 1,183 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions and has seen significant interest in the portal so far. Baylor, UTSA, Ohio, Buffalo, Washington State, Rice and Sam Houston State have reached out. Seals just finished up an official with Ohio and doesn’t have anything else planned yet.

*****

The chatter is that the former Penn defensive lineman will visit Michigan this weekend and that could be a game-changing trip for Slackman but other programs are very involved here as well. Florida, North Carolina and Virginia Tech have been on the expected visit list with South Carolina, USC and LSU also in the mix.

*****

The word is that Tennessee canceled a visit with UConn tight end Justin Joly and it was because Staes is the top target at that position. The former Notre Dame tight end was recently in Knoxville and that’s definitely one to watch but Staes is at Washington from Monday-Wednesday this week and then Oklahoma this weekend. Those are the three to watch most.

*****