Notable Quote from Tyler Van Dyke: "We have to do a better job of putting the game away. We had so many opportunities so many chances to not make that not a close game. There a good team and try to be better scoring."

Notable Quote From Akheem Mesidor: "Everything we worked on this week showed up today. Although we did good today, what if we stepped our preparation? Stepped in practice? Stepped up in everything else? ...We are just going to keep working and keep getting better.

Notable Quote From Brashard Smith: "It was important [to get on the board early]. The whole week we were just talking about coming out and striking first. That's what we did. That's all we wanted to do, strike first."

Notable Quote From Colbie Young: "I didn't even know I caught it with one hand. It was really just a moment thing. Ball was right there I reached out and got it. I was able to get the touchdown."