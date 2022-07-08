Potential Five-Star 2024 Athlete Calls Miami A Second Home
Athlete, Zaquan Patterson, is one of the most versatile athletes from South Florida. The 2024 talent started playing football at the defensive line position but changed to safety once he started hi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news