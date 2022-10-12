Cristobal said cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and starting center Jakai Clark "look good" for Saturday after experiencing injuries last week against North Carolina. The news on offensive guard Justice Oluwaseun was not as positive though, with Cristobal saying "we're gonna have to wait a little bit more" until they know if he will be able to play Saturday. Oregon transfers Jonathan Denis and Logan Sagapolu both played in the game on Saturday and are the likely replacements if Oluwaseun is unable to go.

Kamren Kinchens and James Williams have been two of the more consistent playmakers on this team in 2022 and have improved in expanding roles.

Kinchens leads the team in turnovers and Williams has become the ultimate versatile defender, filling in multiple ways at linebacker and safety. Not only has their on-field play shined, but their leadership skills stand out despite being so early in their college careers. Cristobal spoke highly of the safety duo:

"I think both those guys have done really well. You're looking at two guys that are a year and five games into their career, so very, very young. For guys at that stage in their careers, to take on the roles that they have, in my opinion, that's really impressive. It's really hard to do. Not to mention that they play positions that require a lot of mental gymnastics at times. They gotta line people up, they gotta make sure that if something is not right, they gotta make it right. With that again, that's balancing a lot when you're also playing on all special teams. Really proud of both those guys, they've made a ton of progress."

As one of the veteran leaders and a defensive comrade, Flagg has been able to watch their rapid development as team leaders. When asked who are some young guys that have stepped up and forced their voices to be heard, there were only two names to come to mind:

"I would say Kam Kinchens, James Williams. Those are two top of my list young guys. That's the only two I can say off the top my head that quick. Kam Kinchens and James Williams, they're so young. A lot of the time we forget how young they are. Sometimes I even forget how young they are. They're doing a really good job back there. Hats off to those guys. They're here everyday watching film as much as they can, you know, just getting better as a player. Watching film with Ed [Reed], they're just taking their game to another level and it's just scary to see how good those guys are going to be and their future."