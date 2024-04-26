The Miami Hurricanes (18-22, 7-14 ACC) leads the all-time series over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (25-14, 9-9 ACC) 68-45-2, including a narrow 24-22 advantage in Atlanta.

A year ago, the Canes took two-of-three versus the Jackets.

Since 2019, the Hurricanes have posted the best conference record in the ACC, with an 86-63 (.577) record.





Poll News

Miami remains outside this week's top-25 D-1 Baseball Poll.

The ACC has seven teams ranked in the poll, including Clemson (5th), Duke (6th), Wake Forest (8th), and Florida State (10th) ranked in the top ten.

The remaining conference teams ranked in the top 25 are Virginia (14th), North Carolina (15th), and NC State (21st).

Miami has zero remaining ranked opponents on its 2024 schedule. Miami is 5-10 against ranked opponents this season.

Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times - the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.









Notable Miami Stats

In conference play, game one starter Gage Ziehl leads all ACC hurlers in innings (49.1) and complete games (2) while ranking fourth in ERA (3.28).

The right-hander is the first Hurricane to pitch at least 6.2 innings in five straight starts since Jeb Bargfeldt in 2018.

On March 15, Ziehl tossed the first complete game by a Miami hurler since Bargfeldt accomplished the feat against Boston College on May 17, 2018. Two weeks later, against then-No. 3 Clemson, the captain punched out a career-high 15 batters in his second complete game in three starts, becoming the first Miami hurler to total 15 strikeouts in an outing since Bryan Radziewski fanned 16 hitters against Virginia Tech on March 23, 2013.

Following one of the greatest performances in recent Hurricanes baseball history, the Macedon, N.Y., native was named ACC Pitcher of the Week on April 1.

Ziehl followed it up with eight quality innings at then-No. 9 Duke on April 5 before limiting then-No. 10 Florida State to two earned runs over seven innings on April 11.





Among Division I freshmen, infielder Daniel Cuvet is fourth in RBI (46), fifth in home runs (13) and sixth in slugging (.667).

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native started his career on a 17-game on-base streak, totaling a team-leading 11 multiRBI performances and 17 multi-hit efforts.





Junior Dorian Gonzalez Jr. has been a critical cog in the middle of Miami's order. Gonzalez Jr. paces the Hurricanes in doubles (14) while ranking second in hits (54) and RBI (39). The Miami native is tied for second in total bases (83) and third in average (.320). The 5-foot-9, 192-pound infielder is batting .407 with runners on base and boasts a .423 clip with runners in scoring position.





Jason Torres, the 6-foot-1, 228-pound slugger, reached base safely in 31 of the first 32 games this season. Torres has produced nine multi-RBI efforts and 14 multi-hit performances, which rank second and third, respectively, on the club.

In 193 career at-bats, the Hialeah, FL native is slashing .358/.406/.591 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI.





Blake Cyr, a 2023 consensus Freshman All-American, was tabbed the ACC Player of the Week on March 11. Cyr batted .500 (8-for-16) with three home runs, 11 RBI, and a 1.682 OPS across the Hurricanes' 3-1 stretch, highlighted by a series win over then-No. 13 Virginia.

The Windermere, Fla., native homered in three of the four games, including a go-ahead grand slam Saturday to cap off





As of April 25, the Canes boast the seventh-toughest strength of schedule in the country, according to WarrenNolan.com.

The Hurricanes have 13 comeback victories, eight wins when trailing after the sixth, and four walk-offs.





The Opponent

ACC Player of the Week Matthew Ellis was elite last week, hitting .500 with six hits, a home run, and seven RBI, reaching base at a .647.

Ellis currently holds a 16-game hitting streak and a 30-game reached base streak.

Tech’s offense has been on fire lately, currently hitting .313 as a team overall and .300 in ACC play.

Freshman phenom Drew Burress still leads the pack, hitting .379 for the season (.394 in ACC play) with 13 doubles and 17 home runs – one shy of tying the program’s freshman record.

Burress still leads ACC freshmen in a whopping eight categories and leads all freshmen nationally in four.

Right behind him has been Trey Yunger, who is hitting .381 for the year but is, however, leading the team in ACC games with a .395 average.





Tech has already beaten then-No. 16 Virginia Tech and No. 10 Virginia but still has No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Duke, and No. 10 Florida State, in addition to unranked Miami.





Starting Pitchers

(Game 1 | Friday | 6 PM)

Miami: RHP Gage Ziehl (2-3) (4.16 ERA) will make his eleventh start of the season. The junior has pitched 67 innings, allowing 38 runs on 61 hits, striking out 61, and walking 18.

Georgia Tech: RHP Aeden Finateri (5-1) (4.47 ERA) makes his tenth appearance of the season. The junior has pitched 39.1 innings, allowing 18 runs on 35 hits, striking out 43 and walking 13.





(Game 2 | Saturday | 4 PM)

Miami: LHP Rafe Schlesinger (2-3) (5.27 ERA) will make his eleventh start of the season. The junior has pitched 54.2 innings, allowing 35 runs on 75 hits, striking out 56, and walking 16.

Georgia Tech: LHP Cam Jones (2-1) (4.09 ERA) will make his twelfth appearance of the season. The senior has pitched 33 innings, allowing 15 runs on 31 hits, striking out 27 and walking 13.





(Game 3 | Sunday | 1 PM)

Miami: LHP Herick Hernandez (3-4) (5.96 ERA) will make his eleventh start of the season. The junior has pitched 51.1 innings, allowing 42 runs on 57 hits, striking out 68 and walking 23.

Georgia Tech: RHP Tate McKee (3-3, 7.27 ERA)





Miami Athletics Athletics and Georgia Tech Athletics contributed to this report

