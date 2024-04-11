The Miami Hurricanes (16-16, 6-9 ACC) are tied with the Florida State Seminoles Devils (21-8, 6-6 ACC), 74-74-1 in the all-time series.

The Hurricanes have played the Seminoles more than any other team in their 80-year history, facing Florida State 294 times since 1951. The two teams are even across the last 213 contests, 105-105-3.

Last season, Miami swept Florida State for the first time in 22 years. Across the three-game set, UM outscored FSU, 27-6.





Poll News

Miami remains outside this week's top-25 D-1 Baseball Poll.

The ACC has eight teams ranked in the poll, including Clemson (2nd), Duke (9th), and North Carolina (10th) ranked in the top ten.

The remaining conference teams ranked in the top 25 are Virginia Tech (11th), Florida State (13th), Virginia (15th), NC State (19th), and Wake Forest (21st).

Duke, Florida State, and Virginia Tech are the remaining ranked opponents on Miami's 2024 schedule.

Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times - the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Notable Miami Stats

Through its first 27 games, Miami has notched 11 comefrom-behind victories, including four walk-off wins against NJIT on Feb. 16, then-No. 15 North Carolina on March 16, FIU on March 19, and then-No. 3 Clemson on March 28.

The Hurricanes have tallied eight victories in situations where they are trailing after six innings, more than their entire win total in those situations from last year.

On March 9, Miami overcame a nine-run deficit against then-13 Virginia, scoring 13 unanswered runs. The come-from-behind win marked the Hurricanes' largest comeback victory since erasing a nine-run deficit against Tampa on May 13, 1992.

Miami has posted a 6-2 record in one-run games, including a 3-1 mark in conference contests.





Sophomore first baseman Jason Torres is tied for 10th in hits (48) and ranks 13th nationally in batting average (.440).

Among Division I freshmen, Daniel Cuvet is tied for second in home runs (9) and third in slugging (.745) and OPS (1.230)





Miami lost more than half its starting position players from a year ago, so Torres has taken the next step to fill the void.

As of April 1, Torres is tied for 10th in hits (48) and 13th in average (.440) nationally. In the ACC, the 6-foot-1, 228-pound infielder ranks second in average and third in hits.

The Hialeah, Fla., native has reached base safely in all but one game this season

In 145 career at-bats, Torres is slashing .448/.487/.759 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI.





Freshman Cuvet has quickly made a name for himself in the heart of the Hurricanes' lineup.

As of April 1, Cuvet is second in hits (42), tied for second in home runs (9), third in slugging (.745) and OPS (1.230), sixth in average (.396) and runs (30), and seventh in RBI (31), among all Division I freshmen.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native started his career on a 17-game on-base streak, totaling eight multi-RBI performances and a co-team-leading 14 multi-hit efforts.





Sophomore Blake Cyr has picked up where he left off after bursting onto the college baseball scene in his debut campaign last year.

A 2023 consensus Freshman All-American, Cyr was tabbed the ACC Player of the Week on March 11.

Cyr batted .500 (8-for-16) with three home runs, 11 RBI, and a 1.682 OPS across the Hurricanes' 3-1 stretch, highlighted by a series win over then-No. 13 Virginia.

The Windermere, Fla., native homered in three of the four games, including a go-ahead grand slam Saturday to cap Miami's largest comeback victory since May 13, 1992.

Cyr also scored eight runs, drew four walks, and reached base safely 13 times, notching three multi-hit and multi-RBI efforts.

Last season, he was among five rookies nationally with 17 homers and 63 RBI.

Cyr is one of only four Miami freshmen to hit at least 17 home runs, along with Ryan Braun (17), Phil Lane (17), and Pat Burrell (23).

In Miami's 14-6 win over then-No. 6 Florida on March 4, 2023, Cyr finished one RBI shy of the Hurricanes' freshman single-game record set by Randy Guerra (8) in 1976.

Stats are as of April 8, 2024





The Opponent

Against Florida, The bats were hot as FSU scorched five home runs in the contest, including Marco Dinges' second grand slam of the season in the fourth to build on the existing double-digit lead. James Tibbs III, Daniel Cantu, Alex Lodise, and Jaxson West also hit homers for the Noles, FSU's third game of the year with five home runs.

Dinges, Cam Smith, and Drew Faurot had three hits a piece. Dinges led FSU with five RBIs, West added four, and Cantu and Lodise had three each. Andrew Armstrong took his fourth win of the season in his relief outing, conceding just one hit through 3.0 innings of work. Brady Louck, Hudson Rowan, and Connor Hults combined to allow one run over the final 3.0 innings.





Starting Pitchers

(Game 1 | Thursday | 7 PM)

Miami: RHP Gage Ziehl (2-2) (4.33 ERA) will make his ninth start of the season. The junior has pitched 54 innings, allowing 29 runs on 49 hits, striking out 53, and walking 14.

Florida State: LHP Jamie Arnold (6-1) (0.94 ERA) makes his ninth appearance of the season. The sophomore has pitched 47.2 innings, allowing 11 runs on 30 hits, striking out 69 and walking ten.





(Game 2 | Friday | 6 PM)

Miami: LHP Rafe Schlesinger (2-2) (4.34 ERA) will make his ninth start of the season. The junior has pitched 45.2 innings, allowing 25 runs on 56 hits, striking out 48 and walking 13.

Florida State: LHP Brady Louck (4-0) (5.09 ERA) will make his eighth appearance of the season. The freshman has pitched 11.2 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits, striking out 20 and walking seven.





(Game 3 | Saturday | 2 PM)

Miami: LHP Herick Hernandez (2-3) (5.44 ERA) will make his ninth start of the season. The junior has pitched 41.1 innings, allowing 32 runs on 45 hits, striking out 60 and walking 16.

Florida State: LHP Carson Dorsey (2-2, 3.91 ERA) will make his 13th appearance of the season. The junior has pitched 25.1 innings, allowing 12 runs on 20 hits, striking out 34 and walking 14.





Statistics reflect up to April 10, 2024

