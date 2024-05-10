The Miami Hurricanes (21-26, 8-16 ACC) leads the all-time series over the Virginia Tech Hokies (31-15, 3-11 ACC) 42-12, including a 19-8 advantage in Blacksburg/Salem.

A year ago, Miami swept Va Tech in Coral Gables, outscoring the Hokies 37-18.

Dating back to 2019, the Hurricanes boast the best conference record in the ACC, sporting an 87-65 (.572) mark.





Poll News

Miami remains outside this week's top-25 D-1 Baseball Poll.

The ACC has seven teams ranked in the poll, including Clemson (4th), Florida State (7th), and Duke (10th) ranked in the top ten.

The remaining conference teams ranked in the top 25 are Virginia (11th), North Carolina (12th), Wake Forest (13th), and NC State (20th).

Miami has zero remaining ranked opponents on its 2024 schedule. This season, Miami is 5-10 against ranked opponents.

Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times - the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.









Notable Miami Stats

The Hurricanes have seven regular season games remaining, with six contests coming in ACC play.

Miami sits in sixth place in the Coastal Division, with the ACC Baseball Championship less than two weeks away.

As of May 9, the Hurricanes would be the final team in the tournament field.

Miami's last six ACC games are at Virginia Tech (May 10-12) and against Pitt (16-18).

Through its first 47 games, Miami has notched 14 come-from-behind victories, including fifth-place walk-off wins against NJIT on Feb. 16, then-No. 15 North Carolina on March 16, FIU on March 19, and then-No. 3 Clemson on March 28.

The Hurricanes have tallied eight victories in situations where they are trailing after six innings, more than their entire win total in those situations from last year.

On March 9, Miami overcame a nine-run deficit against then-No. 13 Virginia, scoring 13 unanswered runs. The come-from-behind win marked the Hurricanes' largest comeback victory since erasing a nine-run deficit against Tampa on May 13, 1992.

The Hurricanes scored six runs in the seventh inning before plating another seven tallies in the eighth.

As of April 25, the Canes boast the seventh-toughest strength of schedule in the country, according to WarrenNolan.com.

The Hurricanes have 14 comeback victories, nine wins when trailing after the sixth, and four walk-offs.

In conference play, Gage Ziehl leads all ACC hurlers in innings (56.1) and complete games (2) while ranking third in ERA (3.04).

The right-hander is the first Hurricane to pitch at least 6.2 innings in five straight starts since Jeb Bargfeldt in 2018.

On March 15, Ziehl tossed the first complete game by a Miami hurler since Bargfeldt accomplished the feat against Boston College on May 17, 2018.

Two weeks later, against then-No. 3 Clemson, the captain punched out a career-high 15 batters in his second complete game in three starts, becoming the first Miami hurler to total 15 strikeouts in an outing since Bryan Radziewski fanned 16 hitters against Virginia Tech on March 23, 2013.

Following one of the greatest performances in recent Hurricanes baseball history, the Macedon, N.Y., native was named ACC Pitcher of the Week on April 1.

Ziehl followed it up with eight quality innings at then-No. 9 Duke on April 5 before limiting then-No. 10 Florida State to two earned runs over seven innings on April 11.

As of May 9, Daniel Cuvet is second in slugging (.696), third in home runs (17) and total bases (133), fourth in RBI (55), and tied for fourth in hits (66), among all Division I freshmen.

Only one Miami freshman has hit more homers than Cuvet, with Pat Burrell (23) setting the single-season mark in 1996. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native is tied with Ryan Braun, Blake Cyr, and Phil Lane.

Junior Dorian Gonzalez Jr. has been a key cog in the middle of Miami's order.

Gonzalez Jr. paces the Hurricanes in doubles (16), while ranking second in hits (62), RBI (42), and total bases (96). The Miami native is also third in average (.318).

Within conference play, the 5-foot-9, 192-pound infielder has notched a .366 clip, which sits eighth in the ACC.

Jason Torres, the 6-foot-1, 228-pound slugger, reached base safely in 31 of the first 32 games this season.

Torres has produced nine multi-RBI efforts and 14 multi-hit peformances, which rank as the second and third, respectively, on the club.

In 193 career at-bats, Torres is slashing .358/.406/.591 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI.





The Opponent

Entering Friday's opener, Virginia Tech leads Miami by five games in the ACC Coastal Division standings. Spanning their 20-year ACC history, the Hokies have finished ahead of the Hurricanes in the year-end division standings two previous times (2013, 2022).

Virginia Tech has clinched its fourth consecutive ACC Baseball Championship berth (extending the program record).

Junior third baseman Carson DeMartini enters Virginia Tech's series against Miami with 43 career home runs, including 18 home runs hit during the 2024 season.

Fifth-year outfielder Ben Watson is seeking to become Virginia Tech's first ACC batting champion.





Starting Pitchers

(Game 1 | Friday | 7 PM)

Miami: RHP Gage Ziehl (3-3) (3.62 ERA) will make his thirteenth start of the season. The junior has pitched 82 innings, allowing 43 runs on 72 hits, striking out 73, and walking 21.





(Game 2 | Saturday | 7 PM)

Miami: LHP Rafe Schlesinger (3-4) (5.68 ERA) will make his thirteenth start of the season. The junior has pitched 65 innings, allowing 45 runs on 89 hits, striking out 66, and walking 21.





(Game 3 | Sunday | 1 PM)

Miami: LHP Herick Hernandez (3-6) (6.56 ERA) will make his thirteenth start of the season. The junior has pitched 59 innings, allowing 51 runs on 68 hits, striking out 76 and walking 26.





Miami Athletics Athletics and Virginia Tech Athletics contributed to this report

Talk with Miami fans about the game and see live updates on the message board Canes On The Diamond