The Miami Hurricanes (17-22, 7-14 ACC) lead the all-time series over the Florida Atlantic Owls (20-17, 7-8 AAC), 71-24. The Hurricanes have won seven of its last twelve games against the Owls.

This is the finale of four mid-week games against FAU (two home, two away). On April 9th, Miami defeated FAU 14-6. The Owls won the first two matchups in Boca Raton. The home team won the last eight games between the two schools. The Owls will be looking for their first win in Coral Gables since 2021.

Last year, UM went 10-3 in midweek tilts.









Poll News

Miami remains outside this week's top-25 D-1 Baseball Poll.

The ACC has seven teams ranked in the poll, including Clemson (5th), Duke (6th), Wake Forest (8th), and Florida State (10th) ranked in the top ten.

The remaining conference teams ranked in the top 25 are Virginia (14th), North Carolina (15th), and NC State (21st).

Miami has zero remaining ranked opponents on its 2024 schedule. Miami is 5-10 against ranked opponents this season.

Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times - the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.









Notable Miami Stats

Through its first 27 games, Miami has notched 11 comefrom-behind victories, including four walk-off wins against NJIT on Feb. 16, then-No. 15 North Carolina on March 16, FIU on March 19, and then-No. 3 Clemson on March 28.

The Hurricanes have tallied eight victories in situations where they are trailing after six innings, more than their entire win total in those situations from last year.

On March 9, Miami overcame a nine-run deficit against then-13 Virginia, scoring 13 unanswered runs. The come-from-behind win marked the Hurricanes' largest comeback victory since erasing a nine-run deficit against Tampa on May 13, 1992.

Miami has posted a 6-2 record in one-run games, including a 3-1 mark in conference contests.





Sophomore first baseman Jason Torres is tied for 10th in hits (48) and ranks 13th nationally in batting average (.440).

Among Division I freshmen, Daniel Cuvet is tied for second in home runs (9) and third in slugging (.745) and OPS (1.230)





Miami lost more than half its starting position players from a year ago, so Torres has taken the next step to fill the void.

As of April 1, Torres is tied for 10th in hits (48) and 13th in average (.440) nationally. In the ACC, the 6-foot-1, 228-pound infielder ranks second in average and third in hits.

The Hialeah, Fla., native has reached base safely in all but one game this season

In 145 career at-bats, Torres is slashing .448/.487/.759 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI.





Freshman Cuvet has quickly made a name for himself in the heart of the Hurricanes' lineup.

As of April 1, Cuvet is second in hits (42), tied for second in home runs (9), third in slugging (.745) and OPS (1.230), sixth in average (.396) and runs (30), and seventh in RBI (31), among all Division I freshmen.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native started his career on a 17-game on-base streak, totaling eight multi-RBI performances and a co-team-leading 14 multi-hit efforts.





Sophomore Blake Cyr has picked up where he left off after bursting onto the college baseball scene in his debut campaign last year.

A 2023 consensus Freshman All-American, Cyr was tabbed the ACC Player of the Week on March 11.

Cyr batted .500 (8-for-16) with three home runs, 11 RBI, and a 1.682 OPS across the Hurricanes' 3-1 stretch, highlighted by a series win over then-No. 13 Virginia.

The Windermere, Fla., native homered in three of the four games, including a go-ahead grand slam Saturday to cap Miami's largest comeback victory since May 13, 1992.

Cyr also scored eight runs, drew four walks, and reached base safely 13 times, notching three multi-hit and multi-RBI efforts.

Last season, he was among five rookies nationally with 17 homers and 63 RBI.

Cyr is one of only four Miami freshmen to hit at least 17 home runs, along with Ryan Braun (17), Phil Lane (17), and Pat Burrell (23).

In Miami's 14-6 win over then-No. 6 Florida on March 4, 2023, Cyr finished one RBI shy of the Hurricanes' freshman single-game record set by Randy Guerra (8) in 1976.

Stats are as of April 16, 2024





The Opponent

The Owls will look to bounce back after dropping two of three to Tulane over the weekend. After C.J. Williams tossed a complete game shutout in the 5-0 on Friday, the Green Wave bounced back to win 8-3 on Saturday and 9-5 on Sunday.

Christian Adams went 8-for-12 in the Tulane series with seven singles and a double. He scored three runs. John Schroeder has reached base safely in ten straight games. He was 4-for-12 against Tulane. Since returning from a brief injury absence a few weeks ago, Jalen DeBose has been one of the Owls' best hitters. He was 4-for-11 with three runs scored and three stolen bases in the weekend series.





Probable Starting Pitchers

Miami: LHP Ashton Crowther (1-4) (5.34 ERA) will make his eleventh appearance of the season. The redshirt freshman has pitched 30.1 innings, allowing 23 runs on 30 hits, striking out 22, and walking 23.

Against the Owls on April 2, Crowther tossed a careerlong 6 1/3 innings, limiting FAU to two runs. The southpaw struck out five batters, sitting down ten Owls in a row from the fourth frame into the seventh.





Florida Atlantic: RHP Brandon Smith (2-2) (6.48 ERA), a redshirt senior, makes his eleventh appearance of the season, pitching 25 innings, allowing 18 runs on 27 hits, striking out 19, and walking ten.





Statistics reflect up to April 23, 2024

Miami Athletics Athletics and FAU Athletics contributed to this report

