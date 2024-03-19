The Miami Hurricanes (11-8, 4-2 ACC) lead the all-time series over FIU (11-9, 2-1 C-USA)103-29. The Hurricanes have won the previous ten meetings against the Panthers.

Last year, Miami went 10-3 in midweeks. On March 6, the Hurricanes won their last home midweek against Stonehill, 7-6.





Poll News

Miami remains outside this week's top-25 D-1 Baseball Poll.

The ACC has six teams ranked in the poll, including Duke (6th), Wake Forest (7th), and Clemson (ranked 10th) in the top ten.

The remaining conference teams ranked in the top 25 are NC State (13th), UNC (15th), and Virginia (17th).

Clemson and Duke are the remaining ranked opponents on Miami's 2024 schedule.

Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times - the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Notable Miami Stats

As of March 18, the Hurricanes are tied for sixth nationally in home runs per game (2.2) and seventh in total homers (42).

The Hurricanes have circled the bases in 18 of their 19 contests, highlighted by an eight-homer barrage against LIU on Feb. 25.

In the 22-5 victory vs. the Sharks, Miami smacked four blasts in the third inning, matching the school record for the most homers in a single frame.

Meanwhile, the eight home runs were one shy of the school's single-game record set on April 2, 1979.

Miami is on pace for 119 dingers during the regular season, which would rank as the third-most in school history.





Ten different Hurricanes have left the yard, with freshman Daniel Cuvet blasing a team-leading nine round-trippers.

Freshman Cuvet has quickly made a name for himself in the heart of the Hurricanes' lineup.

As of March 18, Cuvet was second among Division I freshmen hitters in home runs (9) and slugging (.829), third in OPS (1.318), tied for third in RBI (26), fourth in hits (30) and tied for seventh in runs (24).

The Broward County native started his career on a 17-game on-base streak, totaling a team-leading seven multi-RBI performances and nine multi-hit efforts.





With Miami losing more than half its starting position players from a year ago, Jason Torres has taken the next step to fill the void.

As of March 18, Torres is second in average (.449), third in hits (35), seventh in slugging (.821), eighth in OPS (1.315) and tied for eighth in home runs (8), among all ACC hitters.

The 6-foot-1, 228-pound infielder has reached base safely in only one game this season.

In 114 career at-bats, Torres is slashing .456/.496/.833 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs.





Blake Cyr earned ACC Player of the Week on March 11. Cyr batted .500 (8-for-16) with three home runs, 11 RBI, and a 1.682 OPS across the Hurricanes' 3-1 stretch, highlighted by a series win over then-No. 13 Virginia.

The 5-foot-11, 188-pound infielder homered in three of the four games, including a go-ahead grand slam Saturday, which capped off Miami's largest comeback victory since May 13, 1992.

A native of Windermere, Fla., Cyr also scored eight runs, drew four walks, and reached base safely 13 times, notching three multi-hit and multi-RBI efforts along the way.





Through its first 19 games, Miami has notched seven come-from-behind victories, including a pair of walk-off wins against NJIT on Feb. 16 and then-No. 15 North Carolina on March 16.

The Hurricanes have tallied six victories trailing after six innings, more than their entire win total in those situations from last year.





The Opponent

The Panthers began CUSA play, clinching a series against Middle Tennessee and recording a pair of comeback victories on Saturday, March. 16 and Sunday, March. 17. FIU trailed 6-2 on Saturday, On Sunday. FIU fell 6-0 before scoring 16 unanswered runs en route to a run-rule 16-6 victory. After a first series in the books, FIU is tied for first in the CUSA standings.

FIU combined for 31 hits and 26 runs in the two days.

FIU notched 19 hits in the 11-6 victory on March 15, a season-high and the most hits recorded by the Panthers since April 21, 2021, against the Charlotte 49ers.

Overall, the Panthers have recorded nine games with 10+ hits, boasting a team batting average of .291 and a team OPS of .410.

Infielders Andre Martinez and Alex Ulloa combined for 13 hits and 12 RBIs, along with a pair of HRs. The senior Martinez had five hits and seven RBIs across the weekend, including a three-hit afternoon with four RBIs on March 17. Martinez has 10 RBIs in his past four games and is hitting .438 in his past five games.

The junior Ulloa racked up eight hits and drove five runs in the CUSA opening series. He recorded multi-hit efforts in all three games, including two three-hit games on March 15 and March 16. On Sunday's 16-6 win, Ulloa reached base all five times, including a three-run homer, his fourth of the season.

Ulloa has eight multi-hit performances, boasting his batting average to a team lead of .388 in all 20 games. In his past five games, Ulloa is hitting .444 with eight hits in 18 at-bats.

FIU's 29 HRs sit second overall in Conference USA and 40th in the nation.

FIU belted four homers in the weekend series against Middle Tennessee, including three in the Sunday clincher that was highlighted by all HRs hit in the sixth inning.

Kishon Frett and Jeff Liquori are tied for the team lead in homers (6).









Starting Pitchers





Miami: RHP Drew Dwyer (1-1) (7.71 ERA) will make his first career start and fourth appearance of the season. The graduate student has pitched 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on one hit, striking out two, and walking one.

FIU: LHP David Eckaus (1-0) (1.69 ERA) makes his sixth appearance of the season. The junior has pitched 10.2 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, striking out 11 and walking three.





Statistics reflect up to March 18, 2024

Miami Athletics Athletics and FIU Athletics contributed to this report

Talk with Miami fans about the game and see live updates on the message board Canes On The Diamond