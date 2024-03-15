Miami dropped its mid-week game to FAU 6-4 in its first road game of the season.

The Miami Hurricanes (9-7, 2-1 ACC) lead the all-time series over the North Carolina Tar Heels (16-2, 3-0 ACC) 46-37-1. UM has won five of the last six meetings in the previous two years, including a 28-12 advantage in Coral Gables.

In 2022 — the last series between the two Coastal Division foes at Mark Light Field — the Hurricanes swept the Tar Heels for the first time in six years.

Since 2019, the Hurricanes have posted the best conference record in the ACC, boasting an 81-50 (.618) mark.





Poll News

Miami remains outside this week's top-25 D-1 Baseball Poll.

The ACC has six teams ranked in the poll, including Duke (6th), Wake Forest (7th), and Clemson (ranked 10th) in the top ten. The Demon Deacons were previously the top-ranked team until it lost a three-game series to Duke 2-1 last weekend.

The remaining conference teams ranked in the top 25 are NC State (13th), UNC (15th), and Virginia (17th).

North Carolina, Clemson, and Duke are the remaining ranked opponents on Miami's 2024 schedule.

Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times - the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Notable Miami Stats

As of March 14, the Canes are sixth nationally in home runs per game (2.3). Miami has circled the bases in 15 of its 16 games, highlighted by an eight-homer barrage against LIU on Feb. 25. The eight home runs were one shy of the school's single-game record set on April 2, 1979.

Miami is on pace for 122 home runs during the regular season, which would tie for the second-most in program history. Ten different Hurricanes have left the yard, with freshman Daniel Cuvet blasing a team-leading nine round-trippers.

Cuvet is tied for the fifth-most homers (9) in the country. Cuvet also ranks seventh in slugging (.955) and OPS (1.487).

The 6-foot-3, 237-pound third baseman boasts the seventh-highest slugging percentage (.955) and OPS (1.487) in the country. Meanwhile, his 30 hits are tied for eighth among all Division I batters.

Among freshmen, Cuvet ranks first in hits and OPS, second in home runs, RBI (26), and slugging, tied for third in runs scored (23), fourth in average (.455), and sixth in on-base percentage (.532).

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native has started his career on a 16-game on-base streak, totaling a team-leading seven multi-RBI performances and nine multi-hit efforts.





With Miami losing more than half its starting position players from a year ago, Jason Torres has taken the next step to fill the void.

As of March 14, Torres is tied for third in hits (30), fifth in average (.441) and slugging percentage (.824), and sixth in home runs (7) and OPS (1.318) among all ACC hitters.

The 6-foot-1, 228-pound infielder has reached base safely in all 16 games.

In 105 career at-bats, Torres is .448/.491/.829 with ten home runs and 32 RBI.





Blake Cyr earned ACC Player of the Week honors on March 11. Cyr batted .500 (8-for-16) with three home runs and 11 RBI.

Last weekend, Miami defeated No. 13 Virginia 2-1 in a three-game series. The Hurricanes rallied back from a nine-run deficit by scoring six runs in the seventh and seven tallies in the eighth, highlighted by a go-ahead grand slam by Cyr to stun UVA, 16-12, its largest comeback win since May 13, 1992.

Cyr batted .500 (8-for-16) with three home runs, 11 RBI, and a 1.682 OPS across the Hurricanes' 3-1 stretch, highlighted by a series win over then-No. 13 Virginia. The 5-foot-11, 188-pound infielder homered in three of the four games, including a go-ahead grand slam in game two.





Through its first 16 games, Miami has notched six comefrom-behind victories, including a walk-off win on Opening Day against NJIT.

The Hurricanes have tallied five victories trailing after six innings, matching their entire win total in those situations from last year.





The Opponent

The No. 15 Tar Heels (16-2, 3-0 ACC) enter the series riding an 11-game winning streak after sweeping a two-game midweek series from Rutgers in Chapel Hill. Last weekend at Boshamer Stadium, Carolina swept Pitt in its opening ACC series, giving the Tar Heels their second 3-0 conference start in the last three seasons.

UNC is 1-2 away from Boshamer Stadium. It posted a win on the road at No. 21 Campbell after falling to No. 11 East Carolina on the road in Greenville, N.C., and at a neutral site match-up in Fayetteville, N.C.

The Tar Heels lead the ACC in double plays turned with 17. Senior Parks Harber and Colby Wilkerson have helped turn two double plays 13 times each, and Alex Madera has been involved in 12. Carolina has turned two double plays in a game three times this season.

UNC ranks second in the ACC in stolen bases with 39, one behind conference leader Louisville (40). Vance Honeycutt ranks second in the league with 12, and Anthony Donofrio ranks fifth with 10.

The Tar Heels are 5-1 in one-run games this season and have won three in a row. Senior reliever Matt Poston leads Carolina with three saves, which includes a pair of saves in 2-1 victories over ECU and Pitt. UNC was 5-9 in one-run games last season.





Starting Pitchers

(Game 1 | Friday | 7 PM)

Miami: RHP Gage Ziehl (0-1) (6.17 ERA) is set to make his fifth start of the season. The junior has pitched 23.1 innings, allowing 18 runs on 25 hits, striking out 23 and walking eight.

North Carolina: LHP Folger Boaz (2-0) (2.11 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season. The freshman has pitched 21.1 innings, allowing five runs on 18 hits, striking out 19 and walking eight.





(Game 2 | Saturday | 7 PM)

Miami: LHP Rafe Schlesinger (2-0) (4.64 ERA) will make his fifth start of the season. The junior has pitched 21.1 innings, allowing 13 runs on 29 hits, striking out 28 and walking seven.

North Carolina: RHP Jason DeCaro (1-0) (3.66 ERA) will make his fifth start of the season. The freshman has pitched 19.2 innings, allowing eight runs on 15 hits, striking out 16 and walking six.





(Game 3 | Sunday | 1 PM)

Miami: LHP Herick Hernandez (2-1) (2.91 ERA) will make his fifth start of the season. The junior has pitched 21.2 innings, allowing 12 runs on 18 hits, striking out 33 and walking seven.

North Carolina: LHP Shea Sprague (0-1) (3.97 ERA) makes his fifth season appearance. The junior has pitched 11.1 innings, allowing five runs on 13 hits, striking out eight, and walked three.









Statistics reflect up to March 14, 2024

Miami Athletics Athletics and North Carolina Athletics contributed to this report

