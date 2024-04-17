The Miami Hurricanes (16-19, 6-12 ACC) lead the all-time series over Bethune-Cookman (19-17, 10-4 SWAC), 42-6.

In non-conference action, the Hurricanes have posted a 10-7 mark. Miami has won three of its last four midweek contests.

Last year, UM went 10-3 in midweek tilts.





Poll News

Miami remains outside this week's top-25 D-1 Baseball Poll.

The ACC has seven teams ranked in the poll, including Clemson (6th), Duke (7th), Florida State (8th), and Virginia (10th) ranked in the top ten.

The remaining conference teams ranked in the top 25 are North Carolina (11th), Wake Forest (12th), and Virginia Tech (23rd).

Virginia Tech is the remaining ranked opponent on Miami's 2024 schedule.

Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times - the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Notable Miami Stats

As of April 16, Miami boasts the eighth-toughest strength of schedule in the country, according to WarrenNolan.com. The Hurricanes have totaled 11 comeback victories, tallying eight wins when trailing after the sixth, including four walk-offs. Among Division I freshmen, Daniel Cuvet is third in slugging (.702), tied for third in hits (51), and fourth in OPS (1.148).

Through its first 35 games, Miami has notched 11 comefrom-behind victories, including four walk-off wins against NJIT on Feb. 16, then-No. 15 North Carolina on March 16, FIU on March 19, and then-No. 3 Clemson on March 28.

The Hurricanes have tallied eight victories in situations where they are trailing after six innings, more than their entire win total in those situations from last year.

On March 9, Miami overcame a nine-run deficit vs. then No. 13 Virginia, scoring 13 unanswered runs. The come-from-behind win marked the Hurricanes' largest comeback victory since erasing a nine-run deficit against Tampa on May 13, 1992.

The Hurricanes scored six runs in the seventh inning before plating another seven tallies in the eighth.





As of April 18, Jason Torres is tied for ninth in hits (51) in the ACC. The 6-foot-1, 228-pound slugger reached base safely in 31 of the first 32 games this season.

Torres has produced nine multi-RBI efforts and 14 multi-hit performances, which rank second on the club.

In 179 career at-bats, Torres is slashing .380/.421/.631 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI. Torres was ranked as the fifth-best first baseman in the country, according to D1Baseball.





Freshman Daniel Cuvet has quickly made a name for himself in the heart of the Hurricanes' lineup.

As of April 17, Cuvet is third in slugging (.702), tied for third in hits (51), fourth in OPS (1.148), fifth in home runs (12), sixth in RBI (40) and tied for 10th in runs (36), among all Division I freshmen.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native started his career on a 17-game on-base streak, totaling a team-leading ten multiRBI performances and 16 multi-hit efforts.

D1Baseball tabbed Cuvet as the ninth-best third baseman in the country.





Sophomore Blake Cyr has picked up where he left off after bursting onto the college baseball scene in his debut campaign last year.

A 2023 consensus Freshman All-American, Cyr was tabbed the ACC Player of the Week on March 11. Cyr batted .500 (8-for-16) with three home runs, 11 RBI, and a 1.682 OPS across the Hurricanes' 3-1 stretch, highlighted by a series win over then-No. 13 Virginia.

The Windermere, Fla., native homered in three of the four games, including a go-ahead grand slam Saturday to cap off Miami's largest comeback victory since May 13, 1992.





The Opponent

Bethune-Cookman scored two runs in the home half of the seventh inning Tuesday night to complete a comeback victory over Stetson, 8-7, in midweek nonconference baseball action inside Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Trailing 7-6 midway through seven, the Wildcats put two into scoring positions: Manny Souffrain and Peter Vasquez. That set the stage for catcher Jorge Rodriguez to line a two-run scoring single to deep right, giving BCU the 8-7 lead. Pablo Torres would enter the game for the Cats with two outs in the top of the eighth, shutting the door and earning his fourth save of the season.

BCU started things off in the bottom of the first with three runs. A Jose Gonzalez three-run shot cleared the wall in left and crossed Sergio Rivera and Garrett Chun, respectfully.

The BCU bats were charged by Gonzalez's 2-for-3 effort and three RBIs. Cordova ended 2-for-4 with an RBI as well.





Starting Pitchers

Miami: LHP Ashton Crowther (1-4) (4.72 ERA) will make his tenth appearance of the season. The redshirt freshman has pitched 26.2 innings, allowing 19 runs on 28 hits, striking out 20, and walking 16.

Against the FAU Owls on April 2, Crowther tossed a career-long 6 1/3 innings, limiting FAU to two runs. The southpaw struck out five batters, sitting down ten Owls in a row from the fourth frame into the seventh.





Bethune: LHP Colby Lipovsky (0-1) (9.22 ERA), from Fort Lauderdale, FL, makes his seventh appearance of the season. The junior has pitched 13.2 innings, allowing 19 runs on 19 hits, striking out nine, and walking nine.





Statistics reflect up to April 8, 2024

Miami Athletics Athletics and Bethune Athletics contributed to this report

Talk with Miami fans about the game and see live updates on the message board Canes On The Diamond