The Miami Hurricanes (19-24, 8-16 ACC) and the Brigham Young Cougars (17-24, 6-18 Big 12) will meet for the first time ever on Thursday night.

BYU becomes Miami’s second Big 12 foe of the season after UCF delivered the Hurricanes a 4-3 defeat on Feb. 21.





Poll News

Miami remains outside this week's top-25 D-1 Baseball Poll.

The ACC has seven teams ranked in the poll, including Clemson (4th), Florida State (7th), and Duke (10th) ranked in the top ten.

The remaining conference teams ranked in the top 25 are Virginia (11th), North Carolina (12th), Wake Forest (13th), and NC State (20th).

Miami has zero remaining ranked opponents on its 2024 schedule. This season, Miami is 5-10 against ranked opponents.

Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times - the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.









Notable Miami Stats

In conference play, game one starter Gage Ziehl leads all ACC hurlers in innings (74) while ranking tenth in ERA (3.28).

The right-hander is the first Hurricane to pitch at least 6.2 innings in six straight starts since Jeb Bargfeldt in 2018.

On March 15, Ziehl tossed the first complete game by a Miami hurler since Bargfeldt accomplished the feat against Boston College on May 17, 2018. Two weeks later, against then-No. 3 Clemson, the captain punched out a career-high 15 batters in his second complete game in three starts, becoming the first Miami hurler to total 15 strikeouts in an outing since Bryan Radziewski fanned 16 hitters against Virginia Tech on March 23, 2013.

Following one of the greatest performances in recent Hurricanes baseball history, the Macedon, N.Y., native was named ACC Pitcher of the Week on April 1.

Ziehl followed it up with eight quality innings at then-No. 9 Duke on April 5 before limiting then-No. 10 Florida State to two earned runs over seven innings on April 11.





Infielder Daniel Cuvet leads Miami in batting (.337), runs scored (41), and RBI (49).

Relief pitcher Nick Robert holds a team-leading 22 appearances with a 4.29 ERA and a 5-3 record.

As of April 25, the Canes boast the seventh-toughest strength of schedule in the country, according to WarrenNolan.com.

The Hurricanes have 14 comeback victories, nine wins when trailing after the sixth, and four walk-offs.









The Opponent

BYU is 11-6 on the season versus nonconference foes with four-straight wins, including two over now No. 25-ranked rival Utah.

BYU sophomore third baseman Easton Jones continues to compile impressive offensive numbers. Jones leads BYU in runs (28), hits (48), total bases (93), home runs (12) and slugging percentage (.596).

The sophomore from Lehi, Utah, also holds team-long streaks in hits (12 games) and reached base (29 games).

Jones also ranks fourth with 61 total bases in Big 12 games. Jones joins Cooper Vest as one of two BYU players to start and play all 41 games in 2024.





Starting Pitchers

(Game 1 | Thursday | 7 PM)

Miami: RHP Gage Ziehl (3-3) (4.16 ERA) will make his twelfth start of the season. The junior has pitched 74 innings, allowing 42 runs on 67 hits, striking out 63, and walking 19.

BYU: TBA





(Game 2 | Friday | 7 PM)

Miami: LHP Rafe Schlesinger (2-4) (6.10 ERA) will make his twelfth start of the season. The junior has pitched 59 innings, allowing 43 runs on 83 hits, striking out 57, and walking 19.

BYU: TBA





(Game 3 | Saturday | 12 PM)

Miami: LHP Herick Hernandez (3-5) (6.71 ERA) will make his twelfth start of the season. The junior has pitched 53.2 innings, allowing 48 runs on 64 hits, striking out 70 and walking 24.

BYU: TBA





Miami Athletics Athletics and BYU Athletics contributed to this report

