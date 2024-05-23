The 11th-seeded Hurricanes (26-29, 11-19 ACC) square off against the second-seeded Clemson Tigers (32-22, 16-14 ACC) at 11 a.m. Thursday in Charlotte, N.C. The winner will earn a spot in the ACC Baseball Championship semifinals.

The Hurricanes have a 46-34-1 all-time advantage over the Tigers, including a narrow 8-7 cushion in neutral site contests.

Miami opened postseason play with an 8-5 victory over the Louisville Cardinals Tuesday morning. Third baseman Daniel Cuvet clobbered two home runs, including his 23rd blast of the year to match Pat Burrell's freshman single-season record.

Cuvet led the offensive charge, plating a career-high six runs in his team-leading 17th multi-RBI performance.

In the win, four of the first five Hurricanes in the lineup finished with multi-hit games, highlighted by Cuvet and right fielder Lucas Costello. Costello finished 2-for-5 with a solo shot in the sixth.

On the mound, left-handers Rafe Schlesinger and Myles Caba combined to keep the Cardinals in check, holding off a late Louisville rally.

Schlesinger scattered three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. The junior struck out five batters and didn't issue a walk.

Meanwhile, Caba went the rest of the way, punching out five batters over the final 3 1/3 frames.

Miami is 27-27 all-time in the ACC Baseball Championship. The Hurricanes' lone ACC Championship came in 2008.

Last year, the Hurricanes reached the title game for the first time in 11 years. Since the conference adopted a 12-team pool play format in 2017, the lowest seed in a pod has advanced to the semifinals six times, including 11th-seeded Pitt in Charlotte two seasons ago.

Miami sends right-hander Gage Ziehl (4-3, 3.93 ERA) to the hill opposite Clemson southpaw Ethan Darden (5-3, 4.40 ERA).





Poll News

Miami remains outside this week's top-25 D-1 Baseball Poll.

The ACC has seven teams ranked in the poll, including Clemson (3rd), North Carolina (8th), and Florida State (10th) ranked in the top ten.

The remaining conference teams ranked in the top 25 are NC State (12th), Virginia (16th), Duke (17th), and Wake Forest (22nd).

Miami has zero remaining ranked opponents on its 2024 schedule. This season, Miami is 5-10 against ranked opponents.

Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times - the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Notable Miami Stats

Two Hurricanes earned All-ACC accolades: SP Gage Ziehl (First Team) and 3B Daniel Cuvet (2nd & All-Freshman Team).





On March 28, against the Tigers, Ziehl registered a career-high 15 strikeouts in his second complete game in three starts.

In conference play, Gage Ziehl leads all ACC hurlers in innings (68.1) and complete games (2) while ranking fifth in ERA (3.56).

In conference play, Ziehl leads all ACC hurlers in innings (68.1) and complete games (2) while ranking fifth in ERA (3.56). Across 14 appearances, the right-hander has turned in 10 quality starts, becoming the first Hurricane to pitch at least 6.2 innings in five straight outings since Jeb Bargfeldt in 2018.

Ziehl has tossed at least six innings in nine of his last ten starting nods, highlighted by two complete games.

On March 15, Ziehl tossed the first complete game by a Miami starter since Bargfeldt accomplished the feat against Boston College on May 17, 2018.

Two weeks later, against then-No. 3 Clemson, the captain punched out a career-high 15 batters in his second complete game in three starts, becoming the first Miami pitcher to total 15 strikeouts in an outing since Bryan Radziewski fanned 16 hitters against Virginia Tech on March 23, 2013.





As of May 22, no freshman has notched more home runs (23) or RBI (71) than Cuvet. He also sits second in slugging (.731).

Among freshmen nationally, the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native is second in slugging (.731) and total bases (163). The infielder is also tied for second in hits (78).

Cuvet paces the club in 12 offensive categories, including average (.350), homers, RBI, and OPS (1.161).

The 6-foot-3, 237-pound slugger can become the first freshman to lead Miami in batting, home runs, and RBI.

Against Louisville in the ACC Baseball Championship opener, Cuvet matched Pat Burrell (23) for the most home runs by a Hurricane freshman.

The duo is tied for the fourth-most round-trippers in a single season in program history. Phil Lane (25) set Miami's homer record in 1982.





Dorian Gonzalez Jr. paces the Hurricanes in doubles (16) while sitting second in hits (67), RBI (47), and total bases (107). The Miami native is also third in average (.310).





In conference action, Jacoby Long led the Hurricanes in batting (.364), the five-highest mark among all ACC players. Overall, the center fielder is hitting .307 with four home runs and 24 RBI, swiping a team-high nine stolen bases in 51 games.





Injuries have plagued Miami this season, as seven Hurricanes have missed significant time, including All-ACC candidates Blake Cyr and Jason Torres. A 2023 Consensus Freshman All-American, Cyr was limited to 25 games after breaking his thumb at Duke on April 5.

Prior to his injury, Cyr tallied a .284/.397/.537 slash line with seven home runs and 21 RBI. Torres started Miami's first 39 contests before having season-ending elbow surgery. The 6-foot-1, 228-pound slugger finished his sophomore campaign with a .331 average, eight home runs and 32 RBI.

Junior left-handed pitcher/utility Renzo Gonzalez and freshman outfielder Luca Reyes have been sidelined the entire year.

Right-handed relievers Drew Dwyer, Julian Hernandez, and Jordan Vargas have also been unavailable throughout the season, combining to throw just 15 2/3 innings.

Recently, the Hurricanes suffered another blow as setup man Brian Walters underwent season-ending arm surgery. Walters' 3.29 ERA is the top mark in Miami's bullpen.





Miami has totaled 18 comeback victories, tallying ten wins when trailing after the sixth inning, including five walk-offs.

The Hurricanes have tallied ten victories, trailing after six innings.

On March 9, Miami overcame a nine-run deficit against then-No. 13 Virginia, scoring 13 unanswered runs. The come-from-behind win marked the Hurricanes' largest comeback victory since erasing a nine-run deficit against Tampa on May 13, 1992. The Hurricanes scored six runs in the seventh inning before plating another seven tallies in the eighth.





The Opponent

The Tigers are averaging 8.2 runs per game and hitting .297 with a .514 slugging percentage, a .401 on-base percentage, and 55 steals.

The pitching staff has a 4.47 ERA, an opponents’ batting average of .242, and a 2.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .968.

Last weekend, Clemson scored double-digit runs in all three games of the BC series, a Tiger first in an ACC series since 1995.

Clemson has scored 74 runs in the fourth inning, its highest-scoring inning in 2024.

Clemson’s bullpen has a 27-7 record, 14 saves, a 4.87 ERA, a .228 opponents’ batting average, and 249 strikeouts in 234.2 innings pitched.

This is the 50th ACC Tournament, and Clemson has been to the finals in 23 of the previous 49 tournaments, eight more than any other school.

Clemson has won a Record-High 11 ACC Tournament titles, including 2023 when it beat Miami 11-5 in the title game.

Clemson has a 118-75 record (.611) in ACC Tournament games. The Tigers have the most All-ACC Tournament selections (69) in history.

Clemson’s 118 ACC Tournament wins are 27 more than any other team (NC State (91), North Carolina (91)).

Only Florida State (65.9) has a better winning percentage than Clemson (61.1) in ACC Tournament play (minimum ten games).

Clemson is among only two teams to play in all 50 ACC Tournaments. The Tigers join Virginia as the only teams to play in every ACC Tourney.

Clemson finished first in the ACC Atlantic Division standings with a 20-10 ACC mark, ahead of NC State (18-11) and Florida State (17-12).

Aidan Knaak (SP) earned First-Team All-ACC and All-ACC Freshman honors.

Knaak became the first Tiger freshman pitcher named First-Team All-ACC since 1997 (Ryan Mottl).

Blake Wright (2B) was a Second-Team All-ACC selection, and Cam Cannarella (OF) was a Third-Team All-ACC pick.

It was the second time that both Wright and Cannarella earned All-ACC honors.

Wright was Third-Team All-ACC in 2022, and Cannarella was First-Team All-ACC in 2023.

Sophomore righthander Billy Barlow is one of the team leaders off the field and has become one of the most reliable relievers in 2024.

He was the primary midweek starter before moving to the bullpen in early May.

He is 6-1 with a 4.30 ERA, .257 opponents’ batting average, and 41 strikeouts in 46.0 innings pitched over 13 appearances (ten starts).

He is 6-6 in his career with a 4.71 ERA, .255 opponents’ batting average, and 101 strikeouts in 107.0 innings pitched over 33 appearances.





Starting Pitchers

Miami: RHP Gage Ziehl (4-3) (3.93 ERA) will make his fifteenth start of the season. The junior has pitched 94 innings, allowing 51 runs on 86 hits, striking out 85, and walking 25.

Clemson: LHP Ethan Darden (5-3) (4.40 ERA) will make his seventeenth appearance of the season. The sophomore has pitched 59.1 innings, allowing 40 runs on 67 hits, striking out 37 and walking 12.





Miami Athletics Athletics and Clemson Athletics contributed to this report

