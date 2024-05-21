The 11th-seeded Miami Hurricanes (25-29, 11-19 ACC) are tied with the seventh-seeded Louisville Cardinals (32-22, 16-14 ACC) 11-11. The Hurricanes won the last head-to-head affair, 17-5, on April 21, 2024.

Miami and Louisville are joined by the second-seeded Clemson Tigers in Pool B. The loser of Miami-Louisville will be eliminated from ACC Championship contention.

Miami is 26-27 all-time in the ACC Baseball Championship. The Hurricanes' lone ACC Championship came in 2008.

Last year, the Hurricanes reached the title game for the first time in 11 years. Since the conference adopted a 12-team pool play format in 2017, the lowest seed in a pod has advanced to the semifinals six times, including 11th-seeded Pitt in Charlotte two seasons ago.

Miami left-hander Rafe Schlesinger (4-5, 5.92 ERA) draws the start opposite Louisville lefty Evan Webster (5-2, 3.54 ERA).





Poll News

Miami remains outside this week's top-25 D-1 Baseball Poll.

The ACC has seven teams ranked in the poll, including Clemson (3rd), North Carolina (8th), and Florida State (10th) ranked in the top ten.

The remaining conference teams ranked in the top 25 are NC State (12th), Virginia (16th), Duke (17th), and Wake Forest (22nd).

Miami has zero remaining ranked opponents on its 2024 schedule. This season, Miami is 5-10 against ranked opponents.

Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times - the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Notable Miami Stats

Two Hurricanes earned All-ACC accolades: SP Gage Ziehl (First Team) and 3B Daniel Cuvet (2nd & All-Freshman Team).





In conference play, Ziehl leads all ACC hurlers in innings (68.1) and complete games (2), while ranking fifth in ERA (3.56). Across 14 appearances, the right-hander has turned in 10 quality starts, becoming the first Hurricane to pitch at least 6.2 innings in five straight outings since Jeb Bargfeldt in 2018.

Ziehl has tossed at least six innings in nine of his last ten starting nods, highlighted by two complete games.

On March 15, Ziehl tossed the first complete game by a Miami starter since Bargfeldt accomplished the feat against Boston College on May 17, 2018.

Two weeks later, against then-No. 3 Clemson, the captain punched out a career-high 15 batters in his second complete game in three starts, becoming the first Miami pitcher to total 15 strikeouts in an outing since Bryan Radziewski fanned 16 hitters against Virginia Tech on March 23, 2013.





As of May 20, Cuvet leads all Division I freshmen in RBI (65) while ranking second in home runs (21) and total bases (154). The infielder is also third in slugging (.706).

Heading into the postseason, Cuvet paces the club in 12 offensive categories, including average (.344), homers, RBI, and OPS (1.133). Cuvet has a chance to become the first freshman to lead Miami in batting, home runs, and RBI.

Only one Hurricane freshman has hit more homers than Cuvet, with Pat Burrell (23) setting the single-season mark in 1996. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native is currently tied for the seventh-most home runs by a Hurricane in a campaign.





Dorian Gonzalez Jr. paces the Hurricanes in doubles (16) while sitting second in hits (67), RBI (47), and total bases (107). The Miami native is also third in average (.310).





Senior Jacoby Long has come of age in his last year of collegiate eligibility. In conference action, Long leads the Hurricanes in batting (.364), the five-highest mark among all ACC players. Overall, the center fielder is hitting .302 with four home runs and 24 RBI, swiping a team-high nine stolen bases in 50 games.





Injuries have plagued Miami this season, as seven Hurricanes have missed significant time, including All-ACC candidates Blake Cyr and Jason Torres. A 2023 Consensus Freshman All-American, Cyr was limited to 25 games after breaking his thumb at Duke on April 5.

Prior to his injury, Cyr tallied a .284/.397/.537 slash line with seven home runs and 21 RBI. Torres started Miami's first 39 contests before having season-ending elbow surgery. The 6-foot-1, 228-pound slugger finished his sophomore campaign with a .331 average, eight home runs and 32 RBI.

Junior left-handed pitcher/utility Renzo Gonzalez and freshman outfielder Luca Reyes have been sidelined the entire year.

Right-handed relievers Drew Dwyer, Julian Hernandez, and Jordan Vargas have also been unavailable throughout the season, combining to throw just 15 2/3 innings.

Recently, the Hurricanes suffered another blow as setup man Brian Walters underwent season-ending arm surgery. Walters' 3.29 ERA is the top mark in Miami's bullpen.





Miami has totaled 18 comeback victories, tallying ten wins when trailing after the sixth inning, including five walk-offs.

The Hurricanes have tallied ten victories, trailing after six innings.

On March 9, Miami overcame a nine-run deficit against then-No. 13 Virginia, scoring 13 unanswered runs. The come-from-behind win marked the Hurricanes' largest comeback victory since erasing a nine-run deficit against Tampa on May 13, 1992. The Hurricanes scored six runs in the seventh inning before plating another seven tallies in the eighth.





The Opponent

The Louisville offense currently ranks among the top 25 nationally in batting average, doubles, hits, slugging percentage, stolen bases, and triples.

Louisville has notched double-digit hits 28 times this season and is 28-4 when it records more hits than the opposition.

The Cardinals have been hit by a pitch 82 times this season, the most in the ACC.

Zion Rose has been a catalyst in Louisville's lineup as a freshman, especially in ACC play. Rose ranked second among ACC hitters with a .396 batting average in conference play and sixth with a .479 on-base percentage. He led the Cardinals in average, hits, runs, triples, and on-base percentage in ACC play.

Eddie King Jr. has turned in a breakout junior season in his second season on the field as a Cardinal. He finished the regular season as Louisville's home run and RBI leader after launching five homers in a three-game series against Notre Dame. Over the regular season's final month, King hit 12 home runs in 19 games.

Isaac Humphrey has very quietly had a solid senior campaign at the plate. Humphrey hit just .250 through his first ten games of the season with just one home run and four RBIs. In the 42 games since, he's hitting .340 with ten doubles, nine homers and 35 RBIs. Humphrey had Louisville's third-best batting average in ACC action at .324.

JT Benson continues to lead Louisville's charge on the basepaths, leading the ACC and ranking seventh nationally with 34 stolen bases. The senior swiped a career-high four bases in the win over Virginia on April 13 and was 18-for-19 in conference play. Benson is the 10th player in program history to swipe 30 bags in a season and is tied for 10th on Louisville's all-time list for career steals.

Gavin Kilen has taken his offensive production to another level during his sophomore season. Kilen is hitting .333 with 34 extra-base hits, leading the Cardinals in hits, doubles, and total bases. Kilen did not hit a home run in his first 57 collegiate games before tallying his first against Morehead State and homering five times in an eight-game stretch. He hit for the cycle in the series opener against Virginia Tech, becoming the first Cardinal to do so since Alex Binelas in 2019. Kilen leads the ACC in doubles, is sixth in triples, and ranks in the top 25 in total bases.

Tucker Biven has been rock solid out of the Louisville bullpen this spring, leading the team with a 2.73 ERA in 22 relief appearances. Biven closed out eight of Louisville's 16 wins in ACC play and has recorded more than three outs in 12 of his appearances.

Webster had made just three starts in his career before this season. The southpaw started every weekend during the regular season for the Cardinals, ranking second on the team in innings pitched and strikeouts. Webster has been solid in six starts away from home this season, allowing one run or fewer in five of those, including starts at Wake Forest, Florida State, and Miami. Webster owns 82 career appearances, the seventh most in program history.





Starting Pitchers

Miami: LHP Rafe Scheslinger (4-5) (5.92 ERA) will make his fifteenth start of the season. The junior has pitched 73 innings, allowing 52 runs on 101 hits, striking out 68, and walking 25.

Louisville: LHP Evan Webster (2-4) (7.35 ERA) will make his fifteenth appearance of the season. The senior has pitched 68.2 innings, allowing 30 runs on 69 hits, striking out 60 and walking 18.





Miami Athletics Athletics and Louisville Athletics contributed to this report

Talk with Miami fans about the game and see live updates on the message board Canes On The Diamond