The Miami Hurricanes (24-27, 10-16 ACC) lead the all-time series over the Pittsburgh Panthers (24-26, 8-19 ACC) 27-9.

The Hurricanes have posted an 18-3 advantage in Coral Gables.

With the ACC Baseball Championship starting Tuesday, the Hurricanes would be the second-to-last-team in the tournament field.

Right-handed pitcher Gage Ziehl (3-3, 3.93 ERA) takes the ball opposite righty Ryan Andrade (2-4, 7.35 ERA) in the series opener Thursday.





Poll News

Miami remains outside this week's top-25 D-1 Baseball Poll.

The ACC has seven teams ranked in the poll, including Clemson (4th), North Carolina (7th), Wake Forest (8th), and Florida State (10th), ranked in the top ten.

The remaining conference teams ranked in the top 25 are Duke (11th), NC State (17th), and Virginia (18th).

Miami has zero remaining ranked opponents on its 2024 schedule. This season, Miami is 5-10 against ranked opponents.

Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times - the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Notable Miami Stats

Through its first 51 games, Miami has notched 17 come-from-behind victories, including five walk-off wins against NJIT on Feb. 16, then-No. 15 North Carolina on March 16, FIU on March 19, then-No. 3 Clemson on March 28 and BYU on May 2.

The Hurricanes have tallied nine victories in situations where they are trailing after six innings, more than their entire win total in those situations from last year.

On March 9, Miami overcame a nine-run deficit against then-No. 13 Virginia, scoring 13 unanswered runs. The come-from-behind win marked the Hurricanes' largest comeback victory since erasing a nine-run deficit against Tampa on May 13, 1992.

The Hurricanes scored six runs in the seventh inning before plating another seven tallies in the eighth.





In conference play, starting pitcher Gage Ziehl paces all ACC pitchers in innings (61.1) and complete games (2), while sitting fifth in ERA (3.52).

In conference play, Ziehl leads all ACC hurlers in innings (61.1) and complete games (2) while ranking fifth in ERA (3.52).

The right-hander is the first Hurricane to pitch at least 6.2 innings in five straight starts since Jeb Bargfeldt in 2018.

On March 15, Ziehl tossed the first complete game by a Miami starter since Bargfeldt accomplished the feat against Boston College on May 17, 2018.

Two weeks later, against then-No. 3 Clemson, the captain punched out a career-high 15 batters in his second complete game in three starts, becoming the first Miami pitcher to total 15 strikeouts in an outing since Bryan Radziewski fanned 16 hitters against Virginia Tech on March 23, 2013.

Following one of the greatest performances in recent Hurricanes baseball history, the Macedon, N.Y., native was named ACC Pitcher of the Week on April 1.

Ziehl followed it up with eight quality innings at then No. 9 Duke on April 5, before limiting then-No. 10 Florida State to two earned runs over seven innings on April 11.





Freshman Daniel Cuvet has established himself as one of the most prolific power hitters in the country.

As of May 15, Cuvet leads all Division I freshmen in RBI (62), while ranking second in hits (73), home runs (20), slugging (.727) and total bases (149). The infielder is also ninth in batting average (.356).

Heading into the final series of the regular season, Cuvet paces the club in seven offensive categories, including average, home runs, RBI, and OPS (1.166).

Cuvet has a chance to become the first freshman to lead Miami in batting, home runs, and RBI.

Only one Hurricane freshman has hit more homers than Cuvet, with Pat Burrell (23) setting the single-season mark in 1996.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native is currently tied for the 10th-most home runs by a Hurricane in a campaign.





Junior Dorian Gonzalez Jr. has been a critical cog in the middle of Miami's order. Gonzalez Jr. paces the Hurricanes in doubles (16) while ranking second in hits (67), RBI (47), and total bases (107). The Miami native is also third in average (.319). Within conference play, the 5-foot-9, 192-pound infielder has notched a .357 clip, which is 10th in the ACC.

A year ago, Gonzalez Jr. served primarily as a defensive replacement, appearing in 53 contests after being a regular during his freshman campaign.

In 2022, he hit .263 with two home runs and 21 RBI, missing one month due to a lower-body injury.





Senior Jacoby Long has come of age in his last year of collegiate eligibility.

In conference action, Long leads the Hurricanes in batting (.379), the fourth-highest mark among all ACC players.

Overall, the center fielder is hitting .307 with four home runs and 23 RBI, swiping a team-high eight stolen bases in 47 games.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., native has totaled 62 percent of his career RBI, 58 percent of his career hits, and half of his career homers in just this season.

Long has made 35 starts in 2024 after earning just 20 combined nods across his first three years.





Jason Torres, the 6-foot-1, 228-pound slugger, reached base safely in 31 of the first 32 games this season.

Torres has produced nine multi-RBI efforts and 14 multi-hit performances, ranking second and third in the club.

In 193 career at-bats, Torres is slashing .358/.406/.591 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI.





The Opponent

Pitt shutout Penn State, 10-0, in just eight innings on Tuesday. Jayden Melendez had his second multi-homer game of the season.

Pitt won the series against # 8 Florida State last weekend, clinching its first ACC series of the year.

Senior C.J. Funk hit .412 with five home runs and 16 RBI in Pitt's five games last week, including a three-homer game against Wright State last Wednesday.

Dom Popa is having the best year of his career, batting .330 with 62 hits and 46 runs scored. He leads the team in hits (62) and is second in runs scored (46), average (.330), on-base percentage (.440), and doubles (10).

First baseman Luke Cantwell is currently second in the ACC in on-base percentage (.529), walks (52), and walks/game (1.04). He has reached base safely in 46 consecutive games, breaking Sky Duff's single-season record of 43 straight games in 2022.

Phil Fox is Pitt's go-to late-inning arm. He has appeared in 21 games and has given up just six runs. Fox is 3-2 with seven saves and a 1.62 ERA.

The Panthers scored 55 combined runs over their three midweek games last week. Their 45 runs last week were the second-most in a two-game span in program history and their most since 1953.

Andrade matched his start from last week at Notre Dame and picked up his second-consecutive win as he threw seven shutout innings against #8 FSU on Friday. Andrade struck out eight batters while allowing just three hits and three walks.

allowing just three hits and three walks.









Starting Pitchers

(Game 1 | Thursday | 7 PM)

Miami: RHP Gage Ziehl (3-3) (3.95 ERA) will make his fourteenth start of the season. The junior has pitched 87 innings, allowing 48 runs on 79 hits, striking out 79, and walking 24.

Pitt: RHP Ryan Andrade (2-4) (7.35 ERA) will make his fourteenth start of the season. The junior has pitched 56.1 innings, allowing 50 runs on 64 hits, striking out 63 and walking 36.





(Game 2 | Friday | 7 PM)

Miami: LHP Rafe Schlesinger (4-4) (5.70 ERA) will make his fourteenth start of the season. The junior has pitched 71 innings, allowing 49 runs on 96 hits, striking out 68, and walking 24.

Pitt: RHP Jack Sokol (6-3) (5.43 ERA) will make his fourteenth start of the season. The senior has pitched 66.1 innings, allowing 44 runs on 74 hits, striking out 50 and walking 29.





(Game 3 | Saturday | 1 PM)

Miami: LHP Herick Hernandez (3-7) (6.64 ERA) will make his fourteenth start of the season. The junior has pitched 63.2 innings, allowing 57 runs on 74 hits, striking out 82 and walking 28.

Pitt: TBA





Miami Athletics Athletics and Pittsburgh Athletics contributed to this report

Talk with Miami fans about the game and see live updates on the message board Canes On The Diamond