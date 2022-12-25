Pro Comparison: Linebacker - Marcellius Pulliam
The linebacker position was a position of concern for Head Coach Mario Cristobal and his staff once they arrived in Miami a year ago. The emergence of freshman Wesley Bissainthe as well as the three linebackers from the 2023 class brings plenty of optimism for the future of the position. Marcellius Pulliam has the potential to be the anchor in the middle for years to come.
At 6’3,” and 215 pounds, Pulliam has the ideal size for the linebacker position. The inside backer gets to ball carriers in a hurry. Pulliam has track speed running about 12 seconds in the 100-meter dash. He helped his team Sandy Creek win a state championship this fall and is looking to help bring a championship to Miami.
"We were drawn to him, because when you put on his tape he was knocking people out left and right," said Head Coach Mario Cristobal at the Early National Signing Day press conference.
"That's what he was doing. Size, speed guy. He's over six foot. He's over 220 with room to grow. Smart, tough, and a hard worker, and those things we weren't going to compromise. Awesome guy to be around."
Pro Comparison: Shaquille Leonard
Shaquille Leonard formerly known as Darius Leonard never changed his level of play as one of the top defenders in the NFL. The three-time pro bowler took the league by storm by earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Leonard is a three-time all-pro.
At South Carolina State (the only school to offer Leonard a scholarship) he was a tackle monster and earned the nickname maniac recording 114 total tackles in his college career.
Leonard (6'3" 235 pounds) has a similar build to Pulliam and his upside is similar coming out of high school.
Pulliam finished his senior season with 43 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, two QB hurries, a fumble recovery, and an interception.
