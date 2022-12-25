The linebacker position was a position of concern for Head Coach Mario Cristobal and his staff once they arrived in Miami a year ago. The emergence of freshman Wesley Bissainthe as well as the three linebackers from the 2023 class brings plenty of optimism for the future of the position. Marcellius Pulliam has the potential to be the anchor in the middle for years to come.

At 6’3,” and 215 pounds, Pulliam has the ideal size for the linebacker position. The inside backer gets to ball carriers in a hurry. Pulliam has track speed running about 12 seconds in the 100-meter dash. He helped his team Sandy Creek win a state championship this fall and is looking to help bring a championship to Miami.

"We were drawn to him, because when you put on his tape he was knocking people out left and right," said Head Coach Mario Cristobal at the Early National Signing Day press conference. "That's what he was doing. Size, speed guy. He's over six foot. He's over 220 with room to grow. Smart, tough, and a hard worker, and those things we weren't going to compromise. Awesome guy to be around."

Pro Comparison: Shaquille Leonard