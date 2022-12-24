Pro Comparison: Center -Antonio Tripp
Head coach Mario Cristobal has made an immediate effort to flip the talent on the offensive line from a size, strength, and athleticism standpoint and did just that by signing five players in 2023. Every signee fits a role among that group and the center of the class is IMG Academy (FL) three-star Antonio Tripp. See how he compares to one of the NFL's best.
Tripp is not your typical center, as he is a long and lean 6'4" 285-pound interior lineman that played mainly guard at IMG Academy this season. That versatility in the trenches is vital. Miami struggled to find bodies at spots along the line this season at the offensive line and was down to six healthy players at one point. His ability to move to any of the three interior offensive line spots makes his addition to the class that much more important.
His experience at guard proved he can handle one-on-one blocks and showed his athleticism being able to pull as well as get to the second level, putting hands on athletic off-ball linebackers and safeties.
"He is like the flagship recruiter of the class," said Head Coach Mario Cristobal. "He committed early and he led the charge. Him and his mom are unbelievable. Should have put 'em on staff early. Really, really good but the other thing about that is that he's also a really, really good person and he's a great football player. He made the move to IMG because he felt he need to further challenge himself and get in that environment."
Pro Comparison: Erik McCoy
Tripp is very much a clone of New Orleans Saints Center Erik McCoy physically. Both are 6'4" and Tripp will likely bulk up to 303 pounds. McCoy is one of the NFL's best and he recently signed a five-year, $63 ($40.3 million guaranteed) million contract. He was a second-round pick in the 2019 draft and he immediately become the team's starter.
Out of high school, McCoy was an underrated prospect and was not even ranked among the nation's center prospects and was a two-star recruit. He had just one Power Five offer and that was from his eventual home, Texas A&M. Tripp has differed in that aspect, as he earned offers from some of the best programs in the country before committing to Miami.
McCoy has a very similar game to Tripp in the fact that they are longer centers with strong, thick frames and have experience playing multiple positions. Leadership traits ooze out of both players, as well. McCoy was named team captain as a junior for the Aggies and the role Tripp took recruiting the 2023 class foreshadows a similar path at Miami.
Neither players carry any true elite traits but both are grinders who lead both on and off the field. With Cristobal looking to change the culture of the team and the personnel of the offensive line, the three-year starting career of McCoy at A&M could be mirrored by Tripp after the graduation of incumbent starter Jakai Clark.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook