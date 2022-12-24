Head coach Mario Cristobal has made an immediate effort to flip the talent on the offensive line from a size, strength, and athleticism standpoint and did just that by signing five players in 2023. Every signee fits a role among that group and the center of the class is IMG Academy (FL) three-star Antonio Tripp. See how he compares to one of the NFL's best.

Tripp is not your typical center, as he is a long and lean 6'4" 285-pound interior lineman that played mainly guard at IMG Academy this season. That versatility in the trenches is vital. Miami struggled to find bodies at spots along the line this season at the offensive line and was down to six healthy players at one point. His ability to move to any of the three interior offensive line spots makes his addition to the class that much more important. His experience at guard proved he can handle one-on-one blocks and showed his athleticism being able to pull as well as get to the second level, putting hands on athletic off-ball linebackers and safeties.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaG93IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQW50VHJp cHA3MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQW50VHJpcHA3MTwvYT4gc29t ZSBsb3ZlITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9H b0NhbmVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29D YW5lczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1V5UGJwNXl6TVoiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VeVBicDV5ek1aPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbmVz IEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQ2FuZXNGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYW5lc0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjA1NTk3NDM3NjE5 NDI1Mjg3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

"He is like the flagship recruiter of the class," said Head Coach Mario Cristobal. "He committed early and he led the charge. Him and his mom are unbelievable. Should have put 'em on staff early. Really, really good but the other thing about that is that he's also a really, really good person and he's a great football player. He made the move to IMG because he felt he need to further challenge himself and get in that environment."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWFtaSBsYW5kZWQgYSBjb21taXRtZW50IGZyb20gdGhyZWUtc3Rh ciBNYXJ5bGFuZCBPTCBBbnRvbmlvIFRyaXBwIHRoaXMgd2Vlay4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNGcmllZG1hbj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzRnJpZWRtYW48L2E+IGJyZWFrcyBkb3du IHdoYXQgVHJpcHAgaXMgYnJpbmdpbmcgdG8gdGhlIENhbmVzOiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOW43bmZzU3RpNCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzluN25m c1N0aTQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9lSzY1R3FmOEh1Ij5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZUs2NUdxZjhIdTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaXZh bHMgKEBSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2 YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTAxNzY3NTUwNjczMTg2ODE3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDEwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Pro Comparison: Erik McCoy

Tripp is very much a clone of New Orleans Saints Center Erik McCoy physically. Both are 6'4" and Tripp will likely bulk up to 303 pounds. McCoy is one of the NFL's best and he recently signed a five-year, $63 ($40.3 million guaranteed) million contract. He was a second-round pick in the 2019 draft and he immediately become the team's starter. Out of high school, McCoy was an underrated prospect and was not even ranked among the nation's center prospects and was a two-star recruit. He had just one Power Five offer and that was from his eventual home, Texas A&M. Tripp has differed in that aspect, as he earned offers from some of the best programs in the country before committing to Miami.