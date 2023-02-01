In the NFL Draft, the most coveted position groups are of course quarterback and offensive line. The next most coveted is the pass rusher. From a size perspective, there are not many who fit the mold right out of high school like Miami signee Collins Acheampong. The raw talent originally from Ghana is a tremendous talent. The two-sport star has great length and has an extremely high upside.

Acheampong played basketball in high school averaging 8.8 points, 8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 67 percent from the field during the 2020-21 sophomore basketball season. The Miami signee played football as a freshman in Fall of 2019, recording 51 tackles, 15 TFL, nine sacks, and one fumble recovery. His high school career was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Acheampong has great a great first-step that will enable him to run by offensive tackles that are a step slower. Collins is a big time competitor and combining that with his physical traits, makes for a great combination for this defensive staff to mold a monster off the edge. He can also bend really well with minimal football playing experience. At 6-foot-7 Acheampong is able to gain leverage consistently.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3VyLVN0YXIgREUgQ29sbGlucyBBY2hlYW1wb25nIEZsaXBzIGZy b20gTWljaGlnYW4gdG8gTWlhbWk8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1RoZUNyaWJTb3V0aEZMQT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdGhl Y3JpYnNvdXRoZmxhPC9hPiB3aXRoIG1vcmU6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9OS29WenBXdXVNIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vTktvVnpwV3V1TTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Z4aHRXTTljTjEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9GeGh0V005Y04xPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJpdmFscyAoQFJpdmFs cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVz LzE1OTgwNDE2NzU0ODU1NTI2NDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92 ZW1iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

"These are humble driven guys, said Mario Cristobal about both Acheampong and Frankie Tinilau. They're grateful to be playing the game of football. They treat football and look at it as a what a privilege it is to play this game. Now granted 6'6" 6'7" and a half makes them attractive. Being able to come off the edge like Collins does. Being able to get his hands on people and shed them, the way he does. Obviously makes him really really special. That is a uniquely talented, size, spec, intangible type guy and really hard to find."

Pro Comparison: Greg Rousseau

Greg Rousseau, Defensive End, Buffalo Bills