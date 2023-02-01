Pro Comparison - Defensive Lineman - Collins Acheampong
In the NFL Draft, the most coveted position groups are of course quarterback and offensive line. The next most coveted is the pass rusher. From a size perspective, there are not many who fit the mold right out of high school like Miami signee Collins Acheampong.
The raw talent originally from Ghana is a tremendous talent. The two-sport star has great length and has an extremely high upside.
Acheampong played basketball in high school averaging 8.8 points, 8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 67 percent from the field during the 2020-21 sophomore basketball season.
The Miami signee played football as a freshman in Fall of 2019, recording 51 tackles, 15 TFL, nine sacks, and one fumble recovery. His high school career was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Acheampong has great a great first-step that will enable him to run by offensive tackles that are a step slower.
Collins is a big time competitor and combining that with his physical traits, makes for a great combination for this defensive staff to mold a monster off the edge.
He can also bend really well with minimal football playing experience. At 6-foot-7 Acheampong is able to gain leverage consistently.
"These are humble driven guys, said Mario Cristobal about both Acheampong and Frankie Tinilau. They're grateful to be playing the game of football. They treat football and look at it as a what a privilege it is to play this game. Now granted 6'6" 6'7" and a half makes them attractive. Being able to come off the edge like Collins does. Being able to get his hands on people and shed them, the way he does. Obviously makes him really really special. That is a uniquely talented, size, spec, intangible type guy and really hard to find."
Pro Comparison: Greg Rousseau
Certainly from a size perspective, Collin Acheampong matches up well with the former Miami Hurricane standout Greg Rousseau. Rousseau is actually a couple of inches shorter but his length and ability to bend at that size are strikingly similar.
As a redshirt freshman at Miami, the Champagnat Catholic (Hialeah, FL) product recorded 15.5 sacks. He opted out of the 2020 year and decided to go pro shortly thereafter.
Rousseau is shaping up to be one of the more feared pass rushers in the NFL. Last season he recorded eight sacks, 27 solo tackles, and a forced fumble.
Much like Rousseau, there will be skepticism on if Acheampong can it to the next level with minimal playing time on the previous level. If he's anything like Rousseau he will silence doubters quickly.
