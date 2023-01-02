Pro Comparison: Offensive Lineman - Francis Mauigoa
Miami's offensive line hit rock bottom in 2022, and the overall depth and talent at the position were put to the test all season long. Head Coach Mario Cristobal went on the trail and found some solutions, one being 5-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa from IMG Academy via American Samoa.
The 6'6 330-pound lineman was one of the best tackles in the nation and will look to win a job outright in camp.
Mauigoa is a different breed from the offensive linemen Canes fans are used to as he is a true bookend tackle with long arms and his incredible power is a deadly combination when striking defensive linemen.
He has excellent footwork and makes it nearly impossible for a speed rusher to make the bend around him. The five-star is a true "people mover" as you won't find many linemen in the nation who can drive players off the ball in the running game as he does not stop until the whistle is blown.
Mauigoa is a true competitor as he relished the opportunity to play at IMG Academy where he would practice against the best players every day as well as face top teams in the country.
Facing off against highly coveted four-star Miami signee Jayden Wayne and five-star Georgia signee Samuel M'pemba daily in practice is honestly a sneak peek at what to expect at the next level.
Pro Comparison: Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell should be a name very familiar to Canes fans as the 7th overall pick in the 2021 draft was developed by Coach Cristobal and Miami Offensive Line Coach Alex Mirabal at Oregon. Nearly identical frames as Sewell started off at 6'5" 340 and Mauigoa will come in at 6'6 330 pounds.
The two offensive linemen from American Samoa have more similarities than just size, each possesses excellent feet and long arms which most successful tackles need.
At Oregon, Cristobal and Mirabal developed Sewell into a star. His accolades include winning the Outland Trophy (Best interior offensive lineman in the nation) and the Morris Award, which is given to the Pac-12 Conference's best offensive linemen, and being a unanimous first-team All-American.
Sewell was drafted 7th overall by the Detroit Lions and made his first NFL pro bowl in 2022.
