Miami is widely considered 'Tight End U' and the recent class of signees in 2023 proved that once again. One of the two stud tight ends to make the move to Miami is three-star Jackson Carver. Carver is a multi-sport athlete that played both ways before his senior year. He is a long and athletic pass catcher who shows plus athleticism and an elite catch radius at 6'6". His future projects similar to one of the NFL's brightest stars at tight end.

Four-star Riley Williams grabbed much of the headlines, but Carver is a raw talent that is still new to the game that may have the same potential. He was a standout hockey and lacrosse player prior to making the jump to the gridiron. It is shocking how strong his ball skills are despite being just two years into the sport. He sits at 220 pounds right now, but he has the frame to get up to 245-250 pounds with ease and still hold on to those athletic abilities that make him a three-way tight end (receiver, in-line blocker, h-back/fullback). His physicality that stems from his experience as a hockey player was on full display his junior year when blocking and also playing on the defensive line. That versatility will be valuable as a future counterpart to Williams who is more in line with becoming a true receiving tight end.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbmUgb2YgdGhlIG1vcmUgdW5kZXJyYXRlZCBwbGF5ZXJzIGluIHRo ZSBjbGFzcywgVEUgSmFja3NvbiBDYXJ2ZXIsIHNpZ25zIDxicj48YnI+Q2Fy dmVyIGlzIGEgdGhyZWUtc3BvcnQgYXRobGV0ZXMsIG1ha2luZyBoaW0gb25l IG9mIHRoZSBmcmVha2llciBwbGF5ZXJzIGluIHRoZSAyMDIzIGNsYXNzIG5h dGlvbmFsbHkuIENvbWJpbmUgaGltIHdpdGggUmlsZXkgV2lsbGlhbXMgJmFt cDsgeW91IGhhdmUgYW4gZWxpdGUgZHVvIG9mIHRoZSBmdXR1cmU8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vejIyZ2VGTjh4ZCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3oyMmdl Rk44eGQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GZ1F5b0hiZ2RuIj5o dHRwczovL3QuY28vRmdReW9IYmdkbjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGcmFuayBU dWNrZXIgKEBUaGVDcmliU291dGhGTEEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVGhlQ3JpYlNvdXRoRkxBL3N0YXR1cy8xNjA1NTU4NTQyMTI3 MTgxODI0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Head Coach Mario Cristobal's ESD Comments

"Jackson Carver, who could fly his own jet over here if he wanted to - he's a pilot, got his license. Jackson went from playing lacrosse and knocking people out sideways to making the jump to football and the rest has been history, recruited by everyone in the country."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XRUxDT01FIFRPIFRIRSBVICEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSmFja3NvbkNhcnZlcjExP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBKYWNrc29uQ2FydmVyMTE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9F bnNQQ1ZQV3NxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRW5zUENWUFdzcTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXJpbyBDcmlzdG9iYWwgKEBjb2FjaF9jcmlzdG9iYWwpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hfY3Jpc3RvYmFsL3N0 YXR1cy8xNjA1NjA4MzIwMDIyMTcxNjQ4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkRlY2VtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Pro Comparison: Pat Freiermuth

The 6'6" 220-pound size of Carver is not going to be his final form and he will likely develop into the typical 245-250 NFL size. A player with the same ability and size is Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. Freiermuth was a much bigger prospect coming out of high school than Carver, which in many ways can be contributed to his lack of football experience, but both players were two-way stars who excelled in multiple sports. He ended up signing to Penn State out of high school. During his time at Happy Valley, he turned into one of the best in the country. He broke freshman tight end program records for touchdowns with eight in his first season and was even voted Penn State's most valuable offensive player in 2019.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XSEFUIEEgQ0FUQ0guIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vcGF0X2ZyeTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHBhdF9mcnk1PC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGVyZVdl R28/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIZXJlV2VH bzwvYT48YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9QSVR2c0NMRT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1BJVHZzQ0xFPC9hPsKgb24gQ0JTPGJyPvCfk7E6IE5GTCBh cHAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3RmSjNZWUV2dXEiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS90ZkozWVlFdnVxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5GTCAoQE5GTCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORkwvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTQ4 OTMwNzQ5MTI0NDg1MTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAz MSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK