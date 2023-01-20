Pro Comparison: Tight End - Jackson Carver
Miami is widely considered 'Tight End U' and the recent class of signees in 2023 proved that once again. One of the two stud tight ends to make the move to Miami is three-star Jackson Carver.
Carver is a multi-sport athlete that played both ways before his senior year. He is a long and athletic pass catcher who shows plus athleticism and an elite catch radius at 6'6". His future projects similar to one of the NFL's brightest stars at tight end.
Four-star Riley Williams grabbed much of the headlines, but Carver is a raw talent that is still new to the game that may have the same potential. He was a standout hockey and lacrosse player prior to making the jump to the gridiron. It is shocking how strong his ball skills are despite being just two years into the sport.
He sits at 220 pounds right now, but he has the frame to get up to 245-250 pounds with ease and still hold on to those athletic abilities that make him a three-way tight end (receiver, in-line blocker, h-back/fullback).
His physicality that stems from his experience as a hockey player was on full display his junior year when blocking and also playing on the defensive line. That versatility will be valuable as a future counterpart to Williams who is more in line with becoming a true receiving tight end.
Head Coach Mario Cristobal's ESD Comments
"Jackson Carver, who could fly his own jet over here if he wanted to - he's a pilot, got his license. Jackson went from playing lacrosse and knocking people out sideways to making the jump to football and the rest has been history, recruited by everyone in the country."
Pro Comparison: Pat Freiermuth
The 6'6" 220-pound size of Carver is not going to be his final form and he will likely develop into the typical 245-250 NFL size. A player with the same ability and size is Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.
Freiermuth was a much bigger prospect coming out of high school than Carver, which in many ways can be contributed to his lack of football experience, but both players were two-way stars who excelled in multiple sports. He ended up signing to Penn State out of high school.
During his time at Happy Valley, he turned into one of the best in the country. He broke freshman tight end program records for touchdowns with eight in his first season and was even voted Penn State's most valuable offensive player in 2019.
Both players have combo ability as both a receiver and blocker, an uncommon ability as the game continues to spread out. Neither player has elite speed, but both have solid route running ability and length that can hurt teams both in the seams and in the red zone.
Freiermuth is becoming one of the best at the position for the Steelers, putting together a 63-catch, 732-yard 2022 season despite missing time with injury. He is one of two tight ends in NFL history with 60 receptions in his first two seasons as a pro, joining Keith Jackson who played in the 1980s.
The tight end room for Miami is one of the strongest on the roster. Three tight ends came in the 2023 class - four-star Williams, Carver, and Oregon eighth-year transfer Cam McCormick.
The returning players already had Miami in a good spot with Elijah Arroyo, Jaleel Skinner, Dominic Mammarelli, and Kahlil Brantley still hanging around. It may take some time, but the combo of Carver and Williams could be one of Miami's best in years.
