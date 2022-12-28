Miami lacked "Explosive" Plays in 2022, so they went and locked in one of the most electric playmakers in the country in Robby Washington. Superior athlete at 5'11 170-175 pounds. Washington has true long speed that will be welcomed with open arms at Miami. See how compares to an all-pro.

Washington is a true "dawg" on the field. The four-star wideout is a jaw-dropping play waiting to happen. He has elite speed and vision and when Robby has the ball don't blink or you might miss the show. Washington is elusive in the open field and can stop on a dime and accelerate with world-class speed, one of the toughest players to bring down due to running with impressive power! His deep threat ability makes defenses more likely to back off, which allows him to feast underneath in the screen game or on jet sweeps. He is an X-factor in the return game and has multiple touchdowns via punt/kick return in his career.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal had this to say about bout Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington, the two wide receivers signees in the 2023 class. "We think they are dynamic playmakers. When we set our recruiting board, they were there at the top of the board. They were must get guys. Local guys. There are made of the right stuff. They did all the right things. We got to see them at our seven-on-seven. Got to see them at camp and they were exceptional because they are elite route runners that can turn a five-yard hitch into an 80-yard touchdown."

Pro Comparison: Deebo Samuel