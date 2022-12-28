Pro Comparison - Wide Receiver - Robby Washington
Miami lacked "Explosive" Plays in 2022, so they went and locked in one of the most electric playmakers in the country in Robby Washington. Superior athlete at 5'11 170-175 pounds. Washington has true long speed that will be welcomed with open arms at Miami. See how compares to an all-pro.
Washington is a true "dawg" on the field. The four-star wideout is a jaw-dropping play waiting to happen. He has elite speed and vision and when Robby has the ball don't blink or you might miss the show.
Washington is elusive in the open field and can stop on a dime and accelerate with world-class speed, one of the toughest players to bring down due to running with impressive power!
His deep threat ability makes defenses more likely to back off, which allows him to feast underneath in the screen game or on jet sweeps. He is an X-factor in the return game and has multiple touchdowns via punt/kick return in his career.
Head Coach Mario Cristobal had this to say about bout Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington, the two wide receivers signees in the 2023 class.
"We think they are dynamic playmakers. When we set our recruiting board, they were there at the top of the board. They were must get guys. Local guys. There are made of the right stuff. They did all the right things. We got to see them at our seven-on-seven. Got to see them at camp and they were exceptional because they are elite route runners that can turn a five-yard hitch into an 80-yard touchdown."
Pro Comparison: Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel has a very versatile game that many can seamlessly picture Washington developing into at Miami. Very similar stocky build to Samuel coming out of high school at 5'11 183 and Washington 5-11 170-175.
A defensive coordinator's nightmare as they can take it over the top or watch as they show their dynamic ability in the space with surprising power waiting for that would-be tackler. Elite return ability with long speed and great vision.
At South Carolina, Samuel continuously made explosive plays with over 2,000 receiving yards and 16 Receiving touchdowns, 154 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns, and 4 kick return touchdowns ( including one for 100 yards).
His versatility has carried over to his NFL career as he currently has 3,210 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns with 778 rushing yards with 12 touchdowns.
Samuel was a second-round draft pick and put together an all-pro season in 2021.
In three seasons, Washington tallied 72 receptions for 1,230 yards scoring 17 touchdowns.
