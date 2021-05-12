CaneSport - Pro Football Focus ranks D'Eriq King No. 3 returning QB: A closer look

If you believe in the power of comparing players using Pro Football Focus analytics, then D'Eriq King is the nation's third-best returning quarterback.

Ahead of him? Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler at No. 1 and North Carolina's Sam Howell at No. 2. The top five is rounded out by UCF's Dillon Gabriel at No. 4 and Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. at No. 5.

Per PFF, King graded out at 90.6 last year, which was 10th in the FBS. He fit seamlessly into Rhett Lashlee's offense and finished with 23 TD passes and five INTs along with 538 rush yards and 10 more scores.

He was a guy who did it all, from making plays with his legs and arm to leadership and excellent decision-making.

As PFF notes in its rankings, of King's 111 runs (85 designed carries), he had 26 that went for 10 or more yards. And on 13 of those he had more than 10 yards after contact. It'll be interesting to see how, coming off the ACL tear suffered in the bowl game, he continues using his legs this coming season. Will he be more hesitant to tuck it down and run? And will Lashlee try to protect him more, especially early in the season? That remains to be seen.

King also, per PFF, was No. 3 in the FBS last year in what they call "turnover-worthy play rate," at 1.7 percent.

The two QBs that rate ahead of him in the overall rankings?

Well, he and the Canes will face Howell in North Carolina Oct. 16. And PFF points out how Howell ranked first in the Power Five last year in 20-plus yard completions with 66, along with his passing yards (2,654) and TDs (32). His true dropback passer rating was 86.2 and under pressure he had a solid 74.7 rating.

The top guy on the PFF ranking?

Well, Rattler earned a 92.5 grade last year that was the top PFF grade ever given to a first- or second-year QB (Rattler was a redshirt freshman in 2020). He had a 91.3 passing grade and 69.7 percent accurate-pass rate, which led all FBS (and his passing grade was the highest ever for a Power Five QB).

A healthy King would give the Canes one of the nation's elite signal callers, and give Lashlee's offense a great chance of surpassing its 34.0 points per game of 2020 (a big increase on the 25.7 points per game under Dan Enos in 2019) ... and maybe even average over 40 points a game.

UM last averaged more than 34 points a game in 2016.

The last time UM averaged more than 40 points per game? That was in 2002, when UM averaged 40.5 points (ranking fourth in the nation).

And in the national championship 2001 season the Canes averaged a school record 42.7 points.

Could UM approach that with the returning pieces on offense and a healthy King this year?

Time will tell.