CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes football team set a program record Tuesday when 12 student-athletes were named to the 2022 All-ACC Academic Football Team.

The 12 selections best the previous school record of nine, which was set in 2020.

Mitchell Agude (sport administration), Wesley Bissainthe (sport administration), Anez Cooper (liberal arts), Lou Hedley (liberal studies), Clay James (liberal studies), Caleb Johnson (sport administration), Frank Ladson (liberal studies), Jake Lichtenstein (liberal studies), Will Mallory (applied physiology), Michael Redding III (psychology), Jalen Rivers (sport administration) and Tyler Van Dyke (real estate) were among those student-athletes recognized with academic honors from the conference.

Both Hedley and Van Dyke were honored for the second time in their careers.

In all sports, student-athletes must have a cumulative grade-point average (GPA) of 3.00 or greater and must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests to be considered for the football All-ACC Academic team.

All 14 ACC Football member institutions were represented on the team. The ACC has selected an All-ACC Academic Football Team every year since 1954.

41 members of the All-ACC Academic Football Team also earned some form of all-conference recognition; Hedley was among those first-team all-conference players who were also selected to the All-ACC Academic Team.

Courtesy of Camron Ghorbi of Miami Athletics