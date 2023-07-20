The tight end position at Miami is synonymous with greatness. For 30 years Miami has consistently produced NFL-caliber tight ends with 16 players drafted from the school at the position in that span. Several tight ends on the 2023 roster may become NFL draft selections. Here's a look at the tight end room and the projected depth chart.

Projected Starter - Elijah Arroyo

Elijah Arroyo, Tight End, Miami

Fall camp should bring forth a heated battle about who wins the job, but Arroyo is certainly in the driver's seat if healthy. After Miami's 27-24 loss to North Carolina, head coach Mario Cristobal pronounced Elijah Arroyo out for the season. Many fans and pundits wondered why he wasn't getting the ball more before his injury. "Elijah will not be returning for the rest of the year," Cristobal said after the UNC game. "He had a pretty significant injury." Arroyo did not play against UNC and finished his sophomore season with five receptions and 66 receiving yards. His most notable catch was a 29-yarder during the Texas A&M game. In his freshman season, he caught five passes for 86 yards and a touchdown. The four-star tight end was ranked the No. 10 tight end in the country and the No. 37 player in Texas. He is the most complete tight end on the roster and is due for a breakout season.

Co-starter - Cam McCormick

Cam McCormick, Tight End, Miami

The eight-year tight end brings a veteran presence to the group that Will Mallory left behind. Cam McCormick will likely be a situational tight end brought in as a blocking tight end, possibly in red zone and goal-to-go situations. The Oregon transfer played a full season for the first time since 2017 last year, appearing in all 13 games while making six starts. Mccormick registered a career-high with ten receptions for 66 yards and three touchdowns, tied for third-most on the team. He played 366 offensive snaps, earning a 71.4 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

Flex/Backup - Jaleel Skinner

Jaleel Skinner, Tight End, Miami

Ever since the two-sport (basketball) high school star from IMG Academy by way of South Carolina decided to flip from Alabama to Miami, there have been great expectations for the former four-star. In new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's offense, Jaleel Skinner will surely get opportunities to make plays in space. Look for Skinner (6'5," 210 pounds) to be split out wide to the slot position to create mismatches this season.

As a freshman, Skinner appeared in nine games, making two starts. He caught nine passes for 129 yards scoring one touchdown. Look for those numbers to skyrocket in 2023.

Bench - Riley Williams, Dominic Mamarelli, and Jackson Carver

Riley Williams, Tight End, Miami