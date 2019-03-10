CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

MORE RCS TAMPA: Five programs that should be pleased LAKELAND, Fla. -- The 2019 Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas rolled into Central Florida on Sunday, with some of the area's top prospects turning out to compete in the latest regional stop of this year’s tour. With so much talent on hand, there were plenty impressive performances, but only a select few can win position MVPs or earn a much-coveted invite to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas. We run through the players who won awards and earned their stripes at Sunday’s event.

Garrett Greene

Greene recently committed to West Virginia and wasted no time showing off the reason the Mountaineers’ coaching staff is excited about his skill set. Greene was the most complete quarterback at Sunday’s event and showed the ability to throw accurate deep balls in addition to zipping passes on shorter routes. The touch he showed off was impressive and was the reasons he took home MVP honors.

Martranius Mack

Mack is a bit undersized but that mattered not on Sunday, as the 5-foot-9 running back was nearly impossible to stop during one-on-one drills. The 5-foot-9 back beat highly touted linebackers on a variety of routes, flashing a bit of versatility to go along with his speed. Illinois State and UAB have already offered Mack and he should see his options expand in the coming months.

WIDE RECEIVER MVP

Christian Leary

The day’s most pleasant surprise, Leary was an unknown commodity before camp got under way. It didn’t take him long to announce his presence however, as the class of 2021 wideout on nearly every one-on-one rep he took. At 5-foot-10, Leary will likely play in the slot in college but it’s clear he could help any number of teams. So far, he holds offers from Kent State and Toledo, but other programs should join the fray in the year ahead.

OFFENSIVE LINE MVP

Jalen Rivers

Rivers is a physically imposing tackle that has decently light feet for a giant tackle. He may play guard at the college level, but it’s clear that he’s an elite lineman prospect. The Jacksonville-area prospect has the strength and the technique to be a special player. And while he’ll need to become more consistent, his ceiling is sky-high. Rivers was Sunday’s offensive line MVP and also earned an invitation to the Five-Star Challenge. Rivers is high on Miami, Florida, Florida State and others.

DEFENSIVE LINE MVP

Chantz Williams

Williams' stock has been on the rise over the past year, both in the rankings and on the recruiting trail. On Sunday, he showed exactly why, as he was unblockable during one-on-ones while showing impressive athleticism throughout the rest of the day. The tall, lean defensive end might end up playing more of a stand-up outside linebacker role at the next level depending on the scheme, but either way he’s going to be a headache for offensive linemen for years to come. Florida, Florida State, Miami, Georgia and Alabama round out his top five.

LINEBACKER MVP

Stephen Dix

Dix has been committed to Florida State since early February and many people have been asking about his ranking. Based on his performance on Sunday, Dix is clearly underranked and that will be remedied when the rankings are updated again at the end of the spring. Dix is a high-cut, long linebacker that runs very well in the open field. He showed patience and discipline in coverage and did a great job of making plays on the ball when it was in the air. Dix’s size, length, and speed made it very difficult for quarterbacks to connect with their targets on short and intermediate routes.

DEFENSIVE BACK MVP

Larry Smith III

Smith might not get as much hype as his 7-on-7 teammates, class of 2020 five-star Fred Davis and Rivals250 defensive back Miles Brooks, but he is well on his way to achieving their level of stardom thanks to his impressive play. Smith stood out during drill work and carried it over into one-on-ones, making several big plays, including interceptions. Smith has one Power Five offer, courtesy of North Carolina, but should have plenty before it’s all said and done.

ADDITIONAL FIVE-STAR CHALLENGE INVITES

Demarkcus Bowman

Redding’s impressive build is the first thing that jumps off the page, but the massive wide receiver is more than just a big target, as he’s is incredibly smooth for a wideout of his size. Redding, who earned a trip to the Five-Star Challenge, isn’t totally polished just yet but his upside is off the charts. That much is clear.

Bowman, who led Lakeland High to a state championship as a junior, has undeniable explosiveness that he showed off in spurts on Sunday. The speedy back is one of the more versatile athletes in the country, and his rare blend of size and speed is the reason he carries a five-star ranking. It’s also the reason he punched his ticket to Atlanta. Florida and Clemson are considered the most likely landing spots for Bowman, who is also considering Georgia among others.

The big-bodied Florida defensive line commit made things looks easy and nearly walked away with the offensive line MVP award before being edged out by Chantz Williams. Dexter spent most of his time working as a defensive tackle, but could play pretty much any position along the defensive line at the next level. For his efforts, Dexter earned an invitation to the Five-Star Challenge.